Megadeth’s Final Tour Run Could Last “Three to Five Years,” According to Dave Mustaine

Megadeth is hanging up their instruments and saying goodbye to fans. Eventually.

After previously announcing that the band would release one final album and embark on a farewell tour, founding frontman Dave Mustaine now says it might actually be “three to five years” before they even consider a swansong concert.

“We’re easily talking about touring for another three to five years,” Mustaine said in a new interview with Kerrang!. “And if we’re going to be doing it for that long, then, s***, I’ll be looking at the birthday I don’t even want to think about. Dave will turn 70 years old in 2031.

Previously, Mustaine shared some insight into why he is choosing to end the band after their forthcoming 2026 album and proposed world tour. “There’s so many musicians that have come to the end of their career, whether accidental or intentional,” he wrote in a statement to fans. “Most of them don’t get to go out on their own terms on top. That’s where I’m at in my life right now. I have traveled the world and have made millions upon millions of fans. The hardest part of all of this is saying goodbye to them.”

Megadeth’s “global farewell tour” gets underway in 2026

“We can’t wait for you to hear this album and see us on tour,” Mustaine continued. “If there was ever a perfect time for us to put out a new album, it’s now. If there was ever a perfect time to tour the world, it’s now. This is also a perfect time for us to tell you that it’s our last studio album. We’ve made a lot of friends over the years. And I hope to see all of you on our global farewell tour.”

“Don’t be mad. Don’t be sad. Be happy for us all, come celebrate with me these next few years,” Mustaine concluded. “We have done something together that’s truly wonderful and will probably never happen again. We started a musical style, we started a revolution, we changed the guitar world and how it’s played, and we changed the world. The bands I played in have influenced the world. I love you all for it. Thank you for everything.”

While we still have to wait a few months for that final album, a couple rounds of tour dates have already surfaced. See those below.

4/23 Lima, PE Costa 21

4/26 Bogotá, CO Movistar Arena

4/30 Buenos Aires, AR TBD

5/2 Sao Paulo, BR Espaco Unimed

5/5 Santiago, CL Movistar Arena

5/8 Monterrey, MX Arena Monterrey

5/10 Mexico City, MX Arena Ciudad de México

5/13 Guadalajara, MX Arena Guadalajara

6/10 Hradec Kralove, CZ Rock For People Park 360

6/26 Helsinki, FI Suvilahti Tuska

8/29 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

8/30 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

9/3 Montréal, QC Parc Jean-Drapeau (+ Anthrax)

9/5 Harrison, NJ Sports Illustrated Stadium (+ Anthrax)

9/9 Boston, MA TD Garden

9/11 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live

9/12 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion

9/15 Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium

9/19 Shakopee, MN Mystic Lake Amphitheater

9/22 Tinley Park, IL Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

9/25 Los Angeles, CA BMO Stadium (+ Anthrax)

9/26 Los Angeles, CA BMO Stadium (+ Anthrax)

9/29 San Antonio, TX Alamodome (+ Anthrax)