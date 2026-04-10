Metro 4 Reportedly Leaked and Could Be Announced Soon

A new Metro game has reportedly been leaked and could be announced soon. If true, players will get their first look at Metro 4, the first title in the series since 2019’s critically acclaimed Metro Exodus. Will the new 4A Games project be revealed at the rumored Sony PlayStation State of Play this month?

Metro 4 Leak Claims Announcement Is Happening Soon

Screenshot: 4A Games

If you are doing a double take at that headline, I don’t blame you. As a massive Metro fan, it feels like eternity since we last got a mainline title in the Russian post-apocalyptic franchise. However, a new leak claims that Metro 4 is not only real, but that it will be announced as early as next week ( between April 13-17) .

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This latest leak comes from ‘AlexandreNGamR’, who made the claim in a recent post on X. “For those like me who appreciate the franchise, a new Metro game is expected to be announced next week.” Now you might be asking yourself, why should we listen to a random user on Twitter? Well, the account actually appears to have some credibility.

Screenshot: X @AlexandreNGamR

AlexandreNGamR was one of the first to leak that a Sony PlayStation State of Play is happening on April 16, 2026. However, a few days later, this was then verified by popular insider NateTheHate, who has one of the best track records in the industry.

That said, just because the account was right about the State of Play before Nate or anyone else doesn’t mean his leak about Metro 4 is guaranteed to be legitimate. But it’s intriguing, to say the least.

Could Metro 4 Be Revealed at the Next Sony State of Play?

Screenshot: 4A Games, PlayStation

Given that insider NateTheHate has confirmed that a Sony State of Play is likely happening on April 16, it does make you wonder if this latest Metro 4 leak is tied to it. With AlexandreNGamR saying the new Metro game should be “announced next week,” it certainly lines up.

Although, assuming this is accurate, it’s still possible the new Metro title gets revealed separately outside of the Sony event. Still, the timing is pretty coincidental. More importantly though, multiple insiders have also confirmed that the rumored PlayStation State of Play will focus specifically on third-party releases.

Metro 4 Leak Details: Everything We Know So Far

Screenshot: 4A Games

There isn’t a lot we know about Metro 4, as 4A Games has been pretty tight-lipped on the project. However, back in 2025, there that claimed to reveal details about the game. It supposedly came from a “well known” Russian insider.

For your convenience, we will list all the rumored details that were supposedly leaked. But I caution you to take it with a major grain of salt:

Some levels will feature large side quests that can take a long time to complete

that can take a long time to complete A season system may be included , with the game currently set in spring

, with the game currently set in spring Player transport mechanics will reportedly be available

will reportedly be available The main character is a seasoned, rugged male protagonist

Day/night cycles and dynamic weather will be present across levels

will be present across levels Players can find diaries and postcards for lore and storytelling

for lore and storytelling The game will feature a mix of mysticism and hard sci-fi elements

One level reportedly takes place at a familiar station where someone is being studied

Trading and crafting systems are returning, along with traders

are returning, along with traders The overall tone is said to be between Metro: Last Light and Metro Exodus

There will be surface safe zones similar to Metro Exodus , possibly with Resident Evil-style save rooms

, possibly with Resident Evil-style save rooms New monsters and factions are being introduced

are being introduced New weapons are included, such as a Mosin rifle

are included, such as a Mosin rifle Characters from the Metro books will reportedly appear

will reportedly appear The story will include political themes, including anti-war messaging

Story-focused DLC is planned

is planned The Dark Ones and invisible Watchers are returning

Screenshot: 4A Games

The third-party PlayStation State of Play is reportedly happening on Thursday, April 16, 2026. So if the Metro 4 leaks are true, we could see it there next week. Make sure to mark your calendars, as we could finally get our first glimpse at the series’ next title.