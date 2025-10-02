Microsoft Just Introduced an AI-Charged 365 Bundle With Copilot

Microsoft wants Copilot to be your copilot so badly that they’ve bundled a new Microsoft 365 suite of office apps around it. Copilot is Microsoft’s generative AI, in the same vein as its more well-known competitors, OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google’s Gemini, and Anthropic’s Claude.

Best of all, it comes at the same cost as the now-discontinued, standalone version of paid Copilot.

The 365 Premium bundle includes the usual suspects: Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, OneNote, and OneDrive, alongside a few other apps.

Microsoft doesn’t appear to be simply offering more options for would-be Microsoft users, but rather trying to shuffle people into Copilot subscriptions. It’s already stopped selling the standalone, $20-per-month Copilot Pro subscription, and that page now redirects to the Microsoft 365 Premium Bundle page.

Essentially, if you wanted Copilot Pro, you now get it for the same price but bundled with a bunch of Microsoft’s other apps. You also get access to Copilot Pro’s more advanced features, including Researcher, Analyst, and Actions, as well as a lofty 1TB of cloud storage.

All in all, while Microsoft 365 Family costs $13 per month, just $7 more per month for 365 Premium can toss in a premium tier of Copilot, which includes a range of added features compared to the free version of Copilot.

Not convinced? You can try it for a one-month free trial. If you’ve promoted 365 Premium (and Copilot) into your copilot seat and want to keep using it past the 30-day mark, a regularly recurring subscription for $20 per month will kick in.

You can commit, if you’re the committing type, to a full year of 365 Premium for $200 and save $40, if you like. Or if you remain unconvinced, cancel it before the trial is up, and you won’t be charged.