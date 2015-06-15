MIXED BY Cazzette

The company you keep matters. For the Swedish duo of Alexander Björklund and Sebastian Furrer, otherwise known as CAZZETTE, this truism remains very real. The guys owe their discovery to the management mastermind Ash Pournouri along with the rest of the team at the Stockholm-based At Night management group, which is the home of a golden-haired dude by the name of Avicii. This powerful cosign, and the fact the guys make some of the most enjoyable and approachable dance music around, has help fuel their career alongside tracks like “Beam Me Up” (from their debut LP Eject in 2012), and “Sleepless” which hit Gold in their home nation. They also are known for their edits, skewing their sound with a vast selection of artists like James Blake, who recently got the duo’s Swedish trap touch on his seminal hit “Limit To Your Love.”

In 2015, the guys are continuing to strut their stuff and are mainstays in the main stage realm of electronic music from Ultra to EDC Vegas. In tandem with the release of their new single “Together,” which will occupy their upcoming summer Desserts EP, the guys have invaded our MIXED BY series with an hour joyride through their acclaimed edits, bootlegs, and remixes, as well as some of the biggest bangers of the moments courtesy of cats like Tchami, Galantis, and Eric Prydz.

Be sure to pick up their EP when it drops later this summer, and for now, enjoy this music.

TRACKLIST:

Alesso feat. Roy English – Cool (Sonny Alven Remix)

Dennis Ferrer – Hey Hey (DFs Attention Vocal Mix)

Galantis – Peanut Butter Jelly

Tchami feat. Stacy Barthe – After Life

CAZZETTE – Together

Disclosure – Bang That

Enzo Siffredi – Sometimes

Eric Prydz – Generate (Kölsch Remix)

Oliver Heldens – Bunnydance

Prok & Fitch – Walk With Me (Axwell vs Daddy’s Groove Remix)

Kill The Noise feat. Tommy Trash – Louder

CAZZETTE vs Yomyayasu Hotei – Battle Without Honor Or Humanity

Skrillex & Diplo feat. Snails – Holla Out (Tarantula Mix)

Galantis – Runaway (U & I) (Dillon Francis Remix)



Cazzette is on Facebook // SoundCloud // Twitter