MIXED BY Martyn

Dutch by blood but based out of Washington, DC for the better half of the last decade, Martijn Deijkers, otherwise known as Martyn, is one of the brightest faces in house and techno. After cutting his teeth with DJ gigs across his native Europe—and a sound that flits between dubstep, 2-step, house and garage—Martyn came into his own with a slew of releases for places like Ninja Tune, Brainfeeder, and even his own label, 3024, home to his 2009 debut album, Great Lengths.

All along the way, Martyn’s music has retained its signature shape-shifting quality—most recently, with Falling For You, his debut solo release for Ostgut Ton, following the inclusion of his track “Jah Bedouin” on the label’s latest compilation. Moving between oddball field recordings, crisp garage rhythms, and even a track dedicated to the Berlin neighborhood of Kreuzberg (“U1-U8”), it’s a pretty bracing listen.

On his debut MIXED BY for THUMP, Martyn showcases his collection of many hats, dropping some tracks from his new Ostgut release, IDs from his 3024 imprint, a track from Dolly (the label of Panorama Bar heiress Steffi), and some older pieces of nostalgia from his varied CV as a selector. Enjoy, and head over to the Ostgut store to pick up your copy of his latest release for the label.