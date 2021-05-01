Monthly Horoscope: Taurus, May 2021

Happy solar return, Taurus! The sun is in your sign, imbuing you with passion and vitality. This is a wonderful time to reconnect with yourself, and to think about how far you’ve come and your goals for the next year.

Communication planet Mercury starts the month in your sign, and on May 2 it connects with Pluto in fellow earth sign Capricorn, finding you having an especially powerful way with words. Fantastic, mind-opening conversations take place and information that was once obscured can now be easily accessed. Also on May 2, your ruling planet Venus (currently in your sign) connects with Neptune, inspiring a romantic atmosphere. This is a lovely time to connect with friends and groups or organizations you’re interested in joining. A generous, open-hearted energy flows!

Mercury squares off with Jupiter in Aquarius and the sun clashes with Saturn, also in Aquarius, on May 3, which might find you feeling pressured to live up to promises that were made too soon. This is a crucial time to be mature and responsible, and to avoid exaggerations. Also on this day, Mercury enters Gemini, activating the financial sector of your chart, kicking up conversations about cash and finding you dealing with paperwork regarding money, security, and your belongings.

As we approach the second week of May, your ruling planet Venus is busy! Venus connects with Pluto in Capricorn on May 6, a powerful time to connect with your partners on a deep, spiritual level. Venus clashes with Jupiter before entering Gemini on May 8, bringing an exciting shift regarding your career and popularity. Venus in Gemini bodes especially well for finances, and some fantastic gifts may come your way!

A new moon in your sign arrives on May 11, marking the beginning of a fresh start. You’re feeling energized to try things you’ve never considered before as Mars connects with Uranus during this new moon: Anyone who used to think Tauruses are stubborn or predictable will have to reconsider their stance! This is the beginning of a new cycle for you, Taurus, and you’re experimenting with new modes of being, new ways of approaching relationships, new ways of working with your emotions, and even new ways of presenting yourself to the world. You never need an excuse to go shopping, but this new moon is a fun time to give yourself a new look!

Mercury and Saturn connect on May 12, creating a solid and supportive energy around communication, especially regarding money and career. The sun connects with dreamy Neptune in Pisces and Jupiter enters Pisces on May 13, highlighting the friendship sector of your chart. The sun and Neptune’s connection inspires a creative atmosphere, while Jupiter’s entry into Pisces marks the start of an expansion in your social circle. This is an exciting time to meet new people, connect with folks who share your hobbies, and join groups or organizations that are passionate about the causes you’re invested in.

Take note of the ideas and conversations—especially regarding money—that begin on May 14: Mercury begins its pre-retrograde shadow period at this time, so many of the plans discussed will be reconsidered or redone after Mercury retrograde begins on May 29. The sun connects with Pluto on May 17, finding you learning something or traveling somewhere that changes you, and financial support could be a topic of conversation as your ruling planet Venus mingles with Saturn on May 19. Your focus is fully on wealth and security as Gemini season begins on May 20, and the sun squares off with Jupiter on May 21, finding you asking if you and your friends align on your goals and values. Watch out for over-indulgence or the tendency to over-do things, as Jupiter’s favorite phrase is “more, more, more!”

Mercury and Neptune square off on May 22, which could stir up confusion or misunderstanding, so take things slow in communications. Saturn retrogade begins on May 23, finding you reviewing and reconsidering commitments—especially regarding your career or life in public—you’ve made so far this year.

The lunar eclipse in Sagittarius lands on May 26, which may find you learning something surprising about money, especially things like debts, taxes, inheritances, or resources you share with your partner. Control issues could be highlighted at this time, but the important lesson of this eclipse is about letting go and leaving the past behind you. This is a very powerful time to pay off a debt or forgive something or someone. Venus squares off with Neptune on May 27, which might find you exploring some insecurities—the mood is sensitive, so be easy on yourself and others. A more upbeat, social energy flows as Mercury and Venus meet on May 29: It’s a lovely time to exchange gifts!

Mercury retrograde begins on May 29, so take it slow with communication, especially when it comes to money. Avoid signing new contracts, traveling, or making big purchases if you can, because there may be delays or miscommunications. Double check that you have your keys, phone, and wallet when you go from one place to the next. You may be surprised to discover something you previously misplaced, but this Mercury retrograde is a tricky one for you to when it comes to valuable objects, so don’t tempt fate by bringing an heirloom with you for a wild night on the town! Keep your precious things in safe keeping. Mars connects with Neptune on May 31, inspiring creativity and kindness; a proactive and gentle mood flows.

Good luck this month, Taurus, and see you in June!