A THC Mixer That Can Be the Cherry on Top of Literally Everything

If you’re a sucker for a cherry lemonade or an extra-sweet stack of pancakes, I have a present for you: the Mood Euphoric Nano THC Syrup. When I tell you this is the put-in-everything THC mix-in, I mean it. It’s a sundae topping, a mocktail mixer, a sweet addition to iced coffee. The luscious flavor and syrupy texture were made for experimenting, so try a teaspoon in whatever suits your fancy and enjoy the Cloud 9 high.

Trippy Teaspoons

Okay, the potency of this syrup can be a little confusing, but I’ll walk you through it. Since it’s a mix-in that you dose yourself, you gotta know how much is in each serving, or you could wind up on an unpleasant journey.

One serving is about one teaspoon or 5mL. You get a mini measuring cup with the bottle, which makes dosing easier. For a single serving, fill that little cup halfway to the 5mL line. This gives you 6.25mg Delta-9 THC, 4mg Delta-8 THC, and 12.5mg CBD.

The mingling of Delta-8 and 9 makes it tricky to know how strong it is. I generally consider Delta-8 to be 2-3 times weaker than Delta-9. We can estimate that each serving has the potency of 8-10mg Delta-9 THC. Don’t let that 6.25mg fool you — it’s a bit stronger.

And let’s not forget that CBD has joined the conversation, which always amplifies the entourage effect for a more robust high (yay!).

Float Like a Feather, Sink Like a Sofa

This Nano THC Syrup delivers a delightful high, combining the clear-headed vibes of Delta-8, the chill feel of CBD, and the haziness of Delta-9. The Delta-8 hit me first, bringing a soothing mood and floaty body high. Shortly after, the Delta-9 high kicks in, giving you a stronger head sensation without making you too foggy.

I found this to be one of the more focused highs I’ve experienced with THC mixers, so it wasn’t overwhelming or stressful. Instead, it’s a full-bodied but easygoing experience. After one or two servings, you can easily fall into whatever sitcom is on TV or just vibe to your favorite playlist for a couple of hours. It cuts out any of that unnecessary urgency that some of us feel when we’re not being productive (blame American grind culture).

While that relaxed, locked-in head high is enjoyable, the body high is where this syrup shines. It lifts you a few inches off the ground while also covering you with a wavy weighted blanket. You get heavy and light, making it a delight whether you’re on a hike or couching it for the day.

Plays Well With Others

The Wild Cherry taste here is undeniable. It’s sweet and has that wild punch that separates it from treats like the Cherry Lime Gummies from Diet Smoke. It leans into that decadent cherry taste, with a bold aroma that hits your nose the second you open the bottle.

It reminds me a little bit of cough syrup when you smell it, but the actual taste is far more pleasant. If you taste a teeny bit on its own, it’s comparable to the chunks of cherry in Ben & Jerry’s Cherry Garcia, which is a dream come true. I was inspired to add a teaspoon to a pint of Cherry Garcia, and holy f*ck, it was like a cherry bomb that simultaneously fueled and fed my munchies.

The syrup doesn’t lend itself super well to plain water, but elevates sparkling drinks like seltzer or Sprite. I also added a teaspoon to one of Upstate Elevator’s Strawberry Tangerine THC Drinks, which amped up the overall flavor profile without masking the strawberry or tangerine notes. The Wild Cherry Mixer has been one of the most versatile mix-ins I’ve tried, with a boldness that melds beautifully with other treats.

What I love, love, love about this is that it’s an actual syrup, not just a liquid or a powder. If it were more liquidy, it may have ruined my B&J pint, which is unacceptable. The syrupy texture makes it just as fun and yummy in food as it is in beverages.

Overt Alert

The small bottle is more portable than a bong or a 12-pack of THC drinks. However, you have to dose it using a small measuring cup, which isn’t the subtlest way to give your drink a hazy kick when you’re out in public.

Save this tasty syrup for your less lowkey moments, like if you’re experimenting with cannabis cocktails at home or mixing a seaside drink on a secluded beach. Basically, don’t break this open when sitting in front of a bartender; it might not go over well.

While it’s not the sneakiest of THC mixers, the small bottle is still super portable and sleek, with a subtly groovy design. You can also get the two-ounce bottle, so you can take it with you when you fly to your drama-filled family Thanksgiving. Or get the four-ounce to stay stocked.

More Buzz, Less Bucks

Since this syrup has that funky blend of Delta-8 and Delta-9 THC, the value breakdown is a little loosey-goosey. Similar products have much lower doses per serving, like cbdMD’s Delta-9 Mixer, which has about 3mg THC per serving for around $1.25. Using that as our base comparison, the Mood Nano Syrup is more cost-effective, getting you higher for less.

With 12 servings in each $30 two-ounce bottle, the cost for each is $2.50. The four-ounce bottles have 24 servings and are only $50, so that’s about $2 per serving. Remember, the Wild Cherry servings are closer to 8-10mg THC, so it’s more bang for your buck, and it beats the $6 average cost for a 5mg THC drink. Is it worth it? Hell yes.

Pour Some Cherry on Me

Most THC mix-ins are designed for leveling up your drinks, but the Mood Euphoric Nano THC Syrup brings more versatility to the table. From salad dressing to chicken wing glazes to Shirley Temples, this mixer was made for the cannabis culinarians looking to add a hazy high to anything they eat. Whenever I’m making anything, I’ll be asking myself if the Wild Cherry Syrup could fit into the equation, and odds are the answer will be yes.