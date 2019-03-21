Watch Nardwuar Totally Stun Blueface at SXSW

Nardwuar isn’t for everyone. Some of the Canadian music journalist and radio personality’s most notorious interviews are with artists who don’t necessarily appreciate his cartoonish vibe, like this hilariously combative chat with Henry Rollins from 1998 or the band Blur being complete dickheads to him in 2003. But his best, and most watched, conversations are with artists who are into his persona, play along with the schtick, and reveal fascinating stories about their background thanks to Nardwuar’s meticulously researched questions.

His just released interview with Blueface splits this difference in the best way. Nardwuar talked with the rapper before he headlined Lyrical Lemonade’s 2019 SXSW showcase, and while the “Thotiana” artist wasn’t confrontational, he was definitely confused as hell by the whole thing. Specifically, Blueface was really perplexed about how he was going to play all the vinyl records he received during the chat. At one point, he exclaims, “I don’t know how you expect me to play these things.” It got worse when the next gift was a Juvenile/Cash Money cassette.

The whole interview is worth a look considering Blueface and Nardwuar’s simultaneously awkward and charming dynamic throughout. Perhaps the best moment comes when Blueface is obviously stunned by having to answer questions about his high school football stats and his neighborhood growing up. Watch it below.