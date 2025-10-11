Nearly 50% of Gen Z Say They’re Too Burnt Out to Work

Some people spend their twenties figuring out who they are. Others are just trying to stay awake. According to new data from Youngstown State University, almost half of Gen Z workers already feel too burned out to keep going. Many are questioning whether the grind is even worth it at all.

The national survey of 1,000 full-time professionals found that 43% of Gen Z respondents are enrolled in a degree, certification, or skills course while also working full-time. The drive to “keep learning” has become the new corporate mantra, but the cost is showing up in exhaustion rates that rival middle-aged burnout. Younger workers report higher stress and mental fatigue than any other generation, with many citing cost, time, and job pressure as barriers to advancing their education or careers.

About one in five workers across all ages said they simply can’t pursue further education because there’s no time or money to spare. Gen Z leads the pack in financial strain, with 76% saying cost is the biggest roadblock. More than two in five also said burnout alone keeps them from learning new skills or seeking promotions. For a group raised on “side hustles” and self-improvement culture, the tank seems to be empty before 30.

Employers aren’t helping much. Only 32% of professionals said their company actively supports education through things like tuition help, stipends, or flexible schedules. Another 37% said their employer talks about learning in mission statements but doesn’t actually make time for it. The mismatch between corporate lip service and real-world support has created a workforce that’s running on fumes while trying to look ambitious.

That disconnect is bleeding into retention. Nearly half of all workers (49%) said their job offers little or no room for growth. About 42% have already quit a role because of it, and 34% expect to leave within the next year. Gen Z was the most likely to say they’ll walk out if they can’t grow, with 46% admitting they’re already considering it.

The burnout isn’t surprising when work feels endless and recovery feels optional. Gen Z started adult life inside a crisis and never really got the reset older generations had. They’ve learned that exhaustion is part of the job description, and many are wondering why that’s acceptable.