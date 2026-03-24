New Found Glory Guitarist Shares Health Update a Month After Brain Surgery: ‘Beginning of a New Chapter’

The past month has been a whirlwind for New Found Glory guitarist Chad Gilbert. On March 24th, he shared an update on his health on his Instagram account.

On February 20, New Found Glory released their latest album, Listen Up!. To celebrate its release, the veteran pop-punk band played an acoustic set at Nashville record shop Grimey’s. It was then that Gilbert immediately knew something was wrong.

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“[I] was struggling to control the movements of my left hand,” he wrote in the caption alongside a series of photos from the hospital. “My left leg was getting weaker by the day and I started stumbling and falling at times. On the 23rd I was taken to the ER where a CT scan showed 3 new tumors had appeared in my brain. On 2/27 I had successful brain surgery and have been recovering in the hospital since.”

The guitarist added that he immediately regained function in his hand following the surgery. The photos showed his progress, from post-surgery to recovery and physical therapy.

Gilbert underwent surgery in December 2021 to remove a rare adrenal tumor called pheochromocytoma. Since then, he has been on and off the road with New Found Glory in between treatments.

Chad Gilbert of New Found Glory Shares Recovery Progress After Brain Surgery

Gilbert has shared his journey periodically on social media since 2021, when he revealed his wife had found him unresponsive at home. In August 2022, he revealed that the cancer had returned, spreading to his spine. The next year, he went through intense radiation treatment for the tumors on his spine and lungs.

By 2024, New Found Glory was on the road to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their album Catalyst. The tour went into summer 2025, when Gilbert posted another treatment update. Mostly, his Instagram page is flooded with incredible tour footage. Occasionally, he’ll take the time to keep fans up to date on his health.

“My radiation oncologist described it like this: ‘this is not a fatal blow and not the end of your story, just the beginning of a new chapter,’” Gilbert continued in his 2026 update. “My recovery has been bumpy at times but I’m feeling much better now and getting stronger by the day.”

He concluded the post by thanking everyone who had reached out and supported his family “during this lengthy and challenging journey.” Gilbert added, “Love you all and am looking forward to sharing more music and fun with you as we come out of this.”

New Found Glory is currently on a break from touring, but their next scheduled show is on May 3 in Indonesia. On May 6, they kick off a U.S. tour with Yellowcard and Plain White T’s, which runs until June 20. The run includes two dates on Vans Warped Tour: September 12 in Mexico City and November 14 in Orlando, Florida.