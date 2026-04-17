New Music Friday: 5 Songs You Need to Hear This Week (4/17)

Happy New Music Friday, friends! I hope the week has been kind to you and that your weekend finds you in good spirits.

There’s quite a lot of new music out this week, but we’ve boiled it down to a few really solid songs you should absolutely check out. Read on and enjoy!

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“Dig Your Own Grave” by DEVILDRIVER

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Dez Fafara and the DevilDriver crew return this week with a new tune, “Dig Your Own Grave”. It’s a head-banging track that shreds super hard. It also finds DevilDriver drummer Davier Pérez in peak form, just laying down a killer performance.

Speaking about the track, Fafara says: “‘Dig Your Own Grave’ is about how one wrong decision, one wrong move can see your whole world turned upside down, effectively ‘digging’ your own grave… It’s that simple.”

“Sunday Again” by 6LACK ft. 2Chainz

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Holding down the neo-R&B space, this week, singer-songwriter 6lack shared “Sunday Again”, a new track from his forthcoming album, Love Is The New Gangsta. It’s the mellowest and chillest of vibes, and features a smooth verse from 2Chainz.

This is that Date Night Music, and you’re gonna be so glad you queued it up.

“I Am All” by GENGHIS TRON

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I remember seeing Genghis Tron a few times, like two decades ago, in the dankest Nashville club to ever eventually become a Domino’s. (RIP The Muse). They absolutely destroyed. Every show. Those early records, especially Board Up the House, are unrivaled experimental metal masterpieces.

This week, the Tron returns with “I Am All”, and it’s a f***ing SCORCHER. Speaking as someone who’s been a fan of Genghis Tron for years: This is, hands down, some of their best work. Period.

“Massive House Fire” by THERE WERE WIRES

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After two decades, Massachusetts post-hardcore quintet There Were Wires is back with a new song and a new album on the way. This week, the band dropped “Massive House Fire”, the first track off their new record, Vessel, out June 26 via Iodine Recordings.

The new song feels like an exercise in just how relentless they could get. It’s got a really dark doom-grunge tone and just pummels you over and over throughout its 4+ minute runtime. This is concentrated mayhem in the best way.

“Hey Ya!” cover by Return to Dust, Ft. Mat Mitchell of Puscifer

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I’m a sucker for a cover song, and I find myself obsessed with this one.

LA rock band Return to Dust teamed up with Puscifer’s Mat Mitchell for a wild rendition of Outkast’s classic radio hit, “Hey Ya!” Like, they took a little 90s rock, then threw in a cup of shoegaze, a dash of 80s metal guitar, and a splash of post-hardcore energy to forge something brilliantly reimagined.

You’re gonna find yourself playing this one on repeat.