New Music Friday: 5 Songs You Need to Hear This Week (5/08)

I feell ike every week I say that this is a big New Music Friday, and lately it’s consistently true.

For example, Charli XCX’s new song “Rock Music” is crazy good. Then there’s NYC post-hardcore icons Quicksand dropping a new single: “Regenerate.” Also, I can’t forget to shout out the Fetty Wap/Russell Dickerson collab, “Boots“.

Videos by VICE

There are just so many killer jams this week! Scroll down to see more!

‘COME SAY SUM’ (Remix) by Lauren Sanderson with Fred Durst

Play video

Dark-pop goddess Lauren Sanderson has gone nu-metal. The electro lyricist has dropped a remix of her new song, “Come Say Sum”, featuring none other than the MAN himself, Fred Durst. You know, from Limp Bizkit.

Front to back, Sanderson oozes BDE, and Fred is giving Significant Other-era energy. It’s balls out, confrontational, rock ‘n’ roll with “f*** you” attitude.

Sanderson’s new album, Lauren, is out May 29.

‘WAR OVER LAND’ by jpegmafia

Play video

Calling your new album “Experimental Rap” is a bold move, but JPEGMAFIA is a bold fella. This week, he dropped the second single, “War Over Land,” from his new record, due out on May 21.

Frankly, this s*** delivers on the promise. I’ve listened to it over and over and over, and there’s so much going on. It’s a little bit rock, a little bit gospel, a little bit more gospel, and deeply experimental.

There’s a creativity here that’s tough to put your finger on, but I also think you’re not supposed to be able to. Whatever the intended goal, I am very excited to hear more.

“Hurts Like You” by Koe Wetzel

Play video

If you’re looking for an alt-rock revival, I don’t know why Koe Wetzel wouldn’t be at the top of your list. The Texas-born rocker blends Country & Western with post-grunge in a way that scratches so many itches.

His newest song, “Hurts Like You, has grit, but never sacrifices melody. It’s relentlessly catchy, but it still has balls. You’ll sing along, but it might sting a little. Few artists have a similar kind of grip on genre fusion, and this is everything you crave in a rock song.

Koe’s new album, The Night Champion, is out on June 12.

‘Nightjar’ by Turnover

Play video

Turnover is one of my favorite bands, so I apologize ahead of time if I’m biased, but I think I’m right that this is brilliant indie dream-pop.

The band is dropping a new record this month—Down On Earth, out May 29—and the first single is “Nightjar”. The track has otherworldly energy, feeling more like something out of a late 2000s Michael Cera film soundtrack than a brand new 2026 jam (to be clear: this is a glowing compliment).

‘Boat Garage’ by hey, nothing

Play video

Hey, Nothing is one of the best things to happen to indie rock in years.

This Georgia-based duo starts with a folk base and then builds on it. Their newest song is “Boat Garage”, and it’s f***ing DOPE. Like, those folky, Americana elements are clearly there, but this evolves far beyond what you’re expecting from a folk/indie track.

I actually had a chance to catch Hey, Nothing at Seattle’s Bumbershoot music fest last year, and I can tell you from experience that they kick every amount of a**, and “Boat Garage” is just a further example.