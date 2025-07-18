No Time for Crawling: ‘Scaravan 66’ Is a Dungeon-Cruising Roguelike With a One-Way Ticket to the Devil Herself

They say the road to Hell is paved with burning debris and shell casings. I’m pretty sure that’s what they say, anyway. And that’s exactly what the car combat dungeon-crawlin’ roguelike Scaravan 66 is all about. Yes, I said “car combat” and, no, you’re not dreaming. Hey, if Twisted Metal isn’t willing to do it, leave it to Lithic Entertainment to take the reins of vehicular insanity to its fullest extent. And with a Scaravan 66 demo now available, there’s nothing stopping you from taking the wheel and flooring it.

‘Scaravan 66’ is dungeon-crawling in sixth gear

Scaravan 66 stars Lucky, an arrogant greaser on a one-way trip through Hell and toward the Devil herself. Throughout your hellride, you’ll gun down demons and the rest of the legion of darkness. All while picking up perks and power-ups along the way to upgrade your death machine. You’ll stop at key locations down the road, like Junkyards and other Road Reapers’ spots, to purchase equipment and grab extra powers. Think something like Slay the Spire, except instead of cards and relics, you’ve got 3,000 pounds of metal on wheels. With machine guns and hookshots, of course.

“Take the wheel as Lucky, an arrogant greaser, as she battles the Devil and her legion of darkness. Sentenced to an eternity of reaping souls with no final exit in sight, she’ll take down every Devil-sent demon and undead summoned to torment her, and leave them hitchhiking for eternity. Leather jackets, pompadours, grease, and gasoline. A world gushing with style as thick as oil and carnage at 100mph,” reads Scaravan 66‘s Steam page.

Key Features:

Gunning for the End of the Road: As a Road Reaper, you’ll gun down every Devil-sent demon and undead on your way to that elusive end of the road. With each attempt to escape your hell, you’ll grow stronger and unravel more about yourself and the world you’re tethered to.

As a Road Reaper, you’ll gun down every Devil-sent demon and undead on your way to that elusive end of the road. With each attempt to escape your hell, you’ll grow stronger and unravel more about yourself and the world you’re tethered to. Perks, Powers, and Pit Stops: Need to make a pit stop? Make strategic stops and visit other Road Reapers on the route who will lend you their powers and help you go that extra mile.

Need to make a pit stop? Make strategic stops and visit other Road Reapers on the route who will lend you their powers and help you go that extra mile. Geared for Replayability: No two attempts to escape your tether are ever the same. With each attempt, discover more about your fellow Reapers, the fiends who stand in your way, and even yourself.

No two attempts to escape your tether are ever the same. With each attempt, discover more about your fellow Reapers, the fiends who stand in your way, and even yourself. Devil’s Diabolical Designs: The Devil is always one step ahead as she orchestrates her symphony of carnage against you. Enemies sent to stop your escape will differ in number and strength, as she watches your every move and fine-tunes her strategy. She is always plotting against you!

Scaravan 66 will release with a 1.0 launch later this year. But, for now, hop in the driver’s seat and put the pedal to the metal with its demo on Steam.