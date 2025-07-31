NordVPN Is Giving Android Users a Spam Call Killer

No, I don’t want to renew my car’s f**king warranty. Yes, I know it expired. It expired before the Soviet Union did, because it was old. Yet it doesn’t stop the endless parade of spam calls about expired car warranties, toll road scams, and other cultural detritus.

NordVPN, our overall favorite VPN, has introduced a new feature designed to alert you to potential telemarketers or scammers. The bummer is that it’s currently only available for Android users, but if that sounds like you, then read on.

Videos by VICE

only for android users (for now?)

First, you need to have the NordVPN app installed on your Android device. That means paying for a NordVPN premium plan. It’s worth it. I rated it the best overall VPN in my guide to the best VPNs, and I’ve subscribed to a basic NordVPN plan for years (at full price; no media discounts or sketchy bullshit).

Spam Call Protection, as NordVPN has termed it, is also only available in the US. They say “for now,” which hints that they’re at least looking into or considering expanding the feature beyond the US.

Once you have downloaded the Android app, navigate to the Threat Protection screen to enable Scam Call Protection. It’s not active until you do. It’ll ask you to tweak some phone settings, but it’ll walk you through it.

“The feature works by analyzing the call metadata (without accessing or storing call content), and informs the user by showing a warning message next to the caller’s phone number,” said NordVPN in a July 29 announcement.

You don’t have to have your VPN enabled for Spam Call Protection to work. On, off, or paused, your NordVPN app must be installed on your phone to protect against telemarketers and scammers.