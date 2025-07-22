Nothing’s CMF Watch 3 Pro Might Be the Next Best Budget Smartwatch

Tech device brand Nothing is having a moment. Their latest smartphone, the hotly anticipated Nothing Phone (3), has started shipping to customers as it moves Nothing upmarket from a mid-tier phone manufacturer to take on the premium Apple iPhone, Google Pixel, and Samsung Galaxy.

Now Nothing’s sub-brand CMF has unveiled a smartwatch follow-up to its Watch 2 Pro named, shockingly, the Watch 3 Pro. And it packs quite a lot into a budget smartwatch that costs (just barely) less than $100.

There’s no pre-order period, either. As of Thursday, July 22, 2025, the CMF Watch 3 Pro is for sale. And it’s on sale. Nothing has knocked $20 off its $99 retail price, so if you buy quickly enough, you can get one for $79.

an impressive features list

Nothing promises more than 120 custom watch faces that you can set on the 1.43″ AMOLED display, which also boasts a 60 fps refresh rate. Among the watch faces you can select, there are animated, interactive, and always-on-display options.

There are all the usual options you’d expect from any smartwatch, such as camera controls, to-do reminders, real-time weather information, a calculator, and a clock. You can expect up to 13 days of “typical use,” as Nothing puts it, on a single charge. “Even with heavy usage, you can expect 10 days of performance,” according to Nothing.

Nothing CMF Watch 3 Pro – Credit: Nothing

Its health-tracking capabilities include blood oxygen levels, stress levels, and a heart rate monitor, plus sleep monitoring and a workout tracker that provides insights into your weekly physical activity levels.

Bluetooth and GPS round out the features list, along with gesture-control movements that let you control certain functions without having to tap on the phone.

“No hands needed. Just a quick wrist movement, like a flip or a double shake, lets you trigger key actions instantly,” says Nothing’s marketing materials. “Whether you’re in a meeting, out on a run or cooking with both hands busy, gestures offer quiet, intuitive, hands-free control.”

You can order the CMF Watch 3 Pro in dark gray, light gray, and orange.