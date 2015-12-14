[NSFW] These Sexual Illustrations Will Make You Blush

Explicit, natural, funny, and surreal are the sexual explorations of illustrator Apollonia Saintclair. Her images are thinly veiled erotica with an open chest of taboos. Saintclair’s illustrations are dramatizations of contemporary sexuality; caricatures of unexplored visual impulses. Her fine ink strokes give personality and texture to nonexistent humans in suggestive poses. The drawings run an enviable gamut of erotic situations, from expansive landscapes, to boudoir settings.

The erotic—often downright pornographic—illustrations are largely influenced by the black-and-white cinema of the 60s, the unconscious limbo that comes prior to sleep, and the literature of Jorge Luis Borges, Guy de Maupassant, and HP Lovecraft. Says Saintclair, the artistic process is based on two concepts: history and graphic impact combining and thus “creating images with great visual power.” Check out more of her work below:

Videos by VICE

Click here to see more from Apollonia Saintclair.

A version of this article originally appeared on The Creators Project Mexico.

Related:

[NSFW] Artist Shatters Pirelli’s Ideals of Beauty With Her Own Nude Calendar

[NSFW] The Nude Succubi Photos of Alva Bernadine

[NSFW] Jonathan Leder Revives the Art of the Pin-Up

[NSFW] Guro: The Erotic Horror Art of Japanese Rebellion