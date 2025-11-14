Oasis Frontman Liam Gallagher Teases More Reunion Shows, Concerts Could Happen This Year

Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher just teased fans with the possibility of more reunion shows on their Live ’25 Tour, and there’s a chance the new concerts could happen this year.

The big reunion trek has taken the band across several continents since it kicked off over the summer. On X/Twitter, and fan tweeted to Gallagher, asking him if he is “sad that tour is ending soon?” In response, the singer replied, “I’m not actually as I know things you don’t know.”

Someone else then urged him to elaborate on his comments, but all they got back was: “Google it.”

Google it — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) November 12, 2025

A third fan chimed in, asking if Gallagher’s comments could mean that the band is going to announce more shows for 2026. “Next year might be a little enthusiastic,” the vocalist responded.

So, What Could Be The Truth?

Right now, Googling Oasis concert info doesn’t bring up any new details. But… they may have been working behind the scenes to add some shows in cities where they are already touring. The band could also be announcing some surprise new shows in cities they have not hit yet on the tour. This is merely speculation for now, though.

Nobody thinks that it’s just fake news everybody knows we’re in it for the people and the good vibrations — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) November 8, 2025

Oasis’ 2025 reunion tour got underway in the United Kingdom in July and runs through until the end of November. Back in October, Gallagher teased that the band has plans beyond the current tour that will spill over into at least 2026.

As the band finished their Wembley Stadium concert on Sunday, Sept. 28, Gallagher said to the sold-out crowd, “I wanna thank you lot for keeping the faith and putting this band back on the map. See you next year.”

In another one of Gallagher’s X/Twitter interactions earlier this year — before the tour — a fan asked, “How does it feel singing songs with ur brother again? Like old times?” Liam replied, “You know what it’s spiritual but I can’t help think about all those wasted years, what a waste of PRECIOUS time.”

Liam was then asked by another fan if he thought there was “better than Oasis getting back together,” to which the singer responded, “Yeah staying together.”

11/15 – Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Estadio River Plate

11/16 – Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Estadio River Plate

11/19 – Santiago, Chile @ Estadio Nacional

11/22 – Sao Paulo, Brasil @ Estádio Morumbis

11/23 – Sao Paulo, Brasil @ Estádio Morumbis