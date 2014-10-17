ON DECK: Applescal

For the past six years, Atomnation label boss Pascal Terstappen (otherwise known as Applescal) has been carving a unique niche in the dance music industry with his musical vision of intelligent, ethereal house and techno. As a solo artist, the Dutch producer has released four albums, including 2013’s excellent Dreaming In Key. Through Atomnation, he’s also presented producers like David Douglas and Gidge, who keep his vision of deconstructed electronic music intact while presenting their own doses of variance.

Applescal often finds himself in esteemed company as a DJ. This weekend, he will be linking up with DJ Koze and the Pampa Records crew to host a night at Amsterdam’s De Marktkantine as part of the ongoing Amsterdam Dance Event. If you can’t witness the stellar event firsthand, Applescal’s addition to our ON DECK series will give you a taste of what he is capable of behind the decks. His hour-long mix is loaded with cuts from John Talabot, Clarian, David August, as well as one of his own remix beauties. From heart-pumping to heart-warming, this mix has it all.

Videos by VICE

Tracklist:

ID

Pional – It’s All Over (John Talabot’s Stormbreak refix)

Tonik Ensemble – Until We Meet Again (Applescal Remix)

Midas 104 – Eos

Chmmr – NP- Hard (Prins Thomas Persian Version)

Vincenzo – Just Like Heaven (Dave DK Remix)

Clarian – Inuit

Tarjei Nygard – Suratkorps (Prins Thomas Håndjagerversjon)

Kollektiv Turmstrasse – Last Day (David August Remix)

Blanc 1 – It’s All Over (Pional’s Fosc Version)

Leon Vynehall – This Is The Place

Connect with Applescal // Facebook // Soundcloud // Twitter