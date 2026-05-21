Indie Rock Guitarist Stepping Away From the Grammy-Winning Band He Co-Founded in 1998

On May 15, 2026, The Strokes took to social media to share some disappointing news for longtime fans. The indie rock pioneers have a new album in the pipeline, Reality Awaits, and are kicking off a tour in June. After years with no news, fans are thrilled to see the band heading back on the road.

Unfortunately, founding member Nick Valensi won’t be joining them. The guitarist is taking a “temporary break” from the band and has already sat out several live shows. Fans also noticed his absence when The Strokes appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. The band shared the news the next day.

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“Nick will be taking a temporary break from the scheduled tour, but we look forward to his return,” the Instagram post read. As for Valensi’s temporary replacement, that would be “our old Steve Schiltz, who many of you will remember from the early NYC days,” the post continued. Schiltz also served as vocalist and guitarist for the band Longwave.

So far, there has been no official explanation for Valensi’s absence. The Strokes are set to play the Bonnaroo Festival in Tennessee on June 12. From there, they will head to Clarkston, Michigan, where the tour kicks off on June 15.

The Strokes Gear Up for New Album and Tour Without Founding Guitarist

The Strokes have a decent tour lined up, playing North America through the summer and into September, before embarking on a European leg. They’re hitting several major cities, like Chicago, Boston, Toronto, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Vancouver, Seattle, and more.

They’re not playing any hometown shows in New York; however, sticking to the outskirts of the city. Fans will have to travel to Boston, Philly, or New Jersey if they want to catch a nearby show.

Alongside regular venue shows, The Strokes are also booked for several festivals. Of course, they’re starting with Bonnaroo in June, then hitting the Minnesota Yacht Club Festival in July. In August, it’s Outside Lands and Just Like Heaven in San Francisco and Pasadena, respectively. Then, they close out the North American leg in September with Shaky Knees and Sea.Hear.Now in Atlanta and Asbury Park, respectively.

In October, the European leg kicks off. Two consecutive nights in London, then on to the Netherlands, Germany, Italy, Spain, and France. They’ll close out October in the U.K. and Ireland, with a final show in Lima, Peru, on November 20.

Currently, it’s not clear when Nick Valensi will return to The Strokes. But it’s expected that he’ll eventually join them on tour at some point.