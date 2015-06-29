​ON DECK: Tiefschwarz

The Brothers Schwarz, Ali and Basti, have been DJing house and techno since 1990. First in Stuttgart at Schwarz-run clubs ON-U and Red Dog, and then to Germany’s creative center, Berlin, the brothers have been quietly whittling away at a dark, swirling aesthetic that fits like a glove both deep in basement clubs and at the headiest of desert parties.



The 2000s saw Tiefschwarz remix everyone from Madonna to Depeche Mode to Missy Elliott. Everyone from Derrick Carter to Get Physical to London megaclub Fabric call themselves fans, and this debut, 68-minute ON DECK should be a happy introduction for many stateside listeners.

The mix opens up with a Tiefschwarz original, “Dark Light,” from their album Left, released this month on the Watergate label. The rest of the tracklist reads like a roster of aesthetic siblings: Ame, Martin Buttrich, Alex Niggeman, Fur Coat, and Paul Kalkbrenner all show up to drop some subtle, groovy darkness.

Tiefschwarz is on Facebook // SoundCloud

Tracklist:

1. Tiefschwarz – Dark Light

2. Javi Redondo – Somewhere

3. Serge Devant – The way You Move

4. ici.eme – Ville 2

5. Franky & Sandrino – Lukida

6. Raw District feat. Aquarius Heaven – Her Mind (Martin Buttrich Remix)

7. Ame – Woods

8. Craig Bratley – Beat On The Drum (Midnight Special Mix)

9. Paul Kalkbrenner – Mothertrucker

10. Alex Niggemann – Gravity

11. Jaap Ligthart feat. Alice Rose – I Know Change (SHOW-B Instr.)

12. Mathias Kaden – Tangerine

13. Rework – Acid Control (Fur Coat Remix)

14. Fur Coat – Caballero (Radio Slave’s Innervision Remix)