Oscars 2019: Lady Gaga In Alexander McQueen, Regina King in Oscar de la Renta, Charlize Theron in Dior and More

In a moment we were all waiting for, Lady Gaga stepped out in a black Alexander McQueen gown as she hit the red carpet at the the 91st annual Academy Awards on Sunday night. It’s her second go at a McQueen creation, after wearing a Sarah Burton design at the UK A Star Is Born premiere back in September. She paired the look with a a 128.54-carat Tiffany yellow diamond valued at $30 million.

Other big hits of the night were Best Supporting Actress winner Regina King in Oscar de la Renta, Charlize Theron in Dior, Amy Adams in Versace, Yalitza Aparicio in Rodarte, Jennifer Lopez in Tom Ford, and Billy Porter wearing a custom Christian Siriano tux on top, gown down below creation. Nominee Glenn Close, meanwhile, opted for a 42-pound Carolina Herrera gown crafted with over four million beads.

Below, check out those and some of the other best dressed from the the show:

Lady Gaga in Alexander McQueen

Regina King in Oscar de la Renta

Glenn Close in Carolina Herrera

Kacey Musgraves in Giambattista Valli

Charlize Theron in Dior

Jennifer Lopez in Tom Ford

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet in custom Karl Lagerfeld

Emma Stone in Louis Vuitton

Rachel Weisz in Givenchy

Amy Adams in Versace

Billy Porter in Christian Siriano

Brie Larson in Celine

Yalitza Aparicio in Rodarte

Emilia Clarke in Balmain

Melissa McCarthy in Brandon Maxwell

Shangela in Diego Montoya