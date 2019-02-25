Oscars 2019: Lady Gaga In Alexander McQueen, Regina King in Oscar de la Renta, Charlize Theron in Dior and More

In a moment we were all waiting for, Lady Gaga stepped out in a black Alexander McQueen gown as she hit the red carpet at the the 91st annual Academy Awards on Sunday night. It’s her second go at a McQueen creation, after wearing a Sarah Burton design at the UK A Star Is Born premiere back in September. She paired the look with a a 128.54-carat Tiffany yellow diamond valued at $30 million.
Other big hits of the night were Best Supporting Actress winner Regina King in Oscar de la Renta, Charlize Theron in Dior, Amy Adams in Versace, Yalitza Aparicio in Rodarte, Jennifer Lopez in Tom Ford, and Billy Porter wearing a custom Christian Siriano tux on top, gown down below creation. Nominee Glenn Close, meanwhile, opted for a 42-pound Carolina Herrera gown crafted with over four million beads.
Below, check out those and some of the other best dressed from the the show:
Lady Gaga in Alexander McQueen
Regina King in Oscar de la Renta
Glenn Close in Carolina Herrera
Kacey Musgraves in Giambattista Valli
Charlize Theron in Dior
Jennifer Lopez in Tom Ford
Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet in custom Karl Lagerfeld