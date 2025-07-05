Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath Have Now Been Immortalized as Lego Figures

Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath have been immortalized in a lot of ways over the years, but now the heavy metal godfathers are little yellow plastic men. Blabbermouth reports that the band has been honored with their own exhibit at LEGOLAND Discovery Centre Birmingham, in England.

The scene — shown in photos below — depicts Ozzy and the Sabbath fellas inside a mini-Villa Park, the Birmingham venue where the band will play their final show on Saturday at the Back to the Beginning concert festival. The LEGO sculpture was crafted by the Centre’s expert master model builders and is part of the permanent Miniland experience, celebrating iconic landmarks and individuals from the area.

“Black Sabbath are true Birmingham icons, and this felt like the perfect way to honor their final hometown show,” said Amy Langham, general manager of LEGOLAND Discovery Centre Birmingham. “Our master model builders had great fun bringing Ozzy and the band to life in LEGO form — and we hope it strikes a chord with Sabbath fans young and old.”

Fans in attendance at the Back to the Beginning fest can stop by LEGOLAND and see the Ozzy/Sabbath exhibit, which is now on display.

Ozzy will play his last show at the “Back To The Beginning” festival this weekend

On July 5, Fans ascend on Villa Park, Birmingham, for the Back To The Beginning festival, which is being called “the greatest heavy metal show ever.” It will be the absolute last time that Ozzy Osbourne and the original lineup of Black Sabbath perform together live.

Tickets for the charity benefit show went on sale on February 14, Valentine’s Day, and have sold out. All profits will go to three important causes and health facilities: Cure Parkinson’s, Birmingham Children’s Hospital, and Acorn Children’s Hospice.

While many fans around the world will not be able to attend the big show, it will be livestreamed via the concert website. Fans can purchase tickets here.