The Soundtank: Invading A Party Near You

When he was young, Nik Nowak experienced a traumatic gunshot near his right ear that left his hearing impaired, unable to pick up certain high frequencies. Since then, the German artist and designer has developed a fascination with sound design and mobile sound structures. Once upon a time, the Panzer Tank was the crown jewel of the German armored vehicle division, a paragon of German engineering. Now, thanks to Nowak, it’s a party machine.

A cute little mini tank now exists as a locomotive homemade sound system. Powered by a 4000 watt amp and equipped with 13 speakers and 18″ subwoofers, the Soundtank, or PANZER is quite the force to be reckoned with.

Videos by VICE

Armed with an strong motivation to engage with the public, Nowak constructed his first “Mobile Booster,” a sort of stepping stone to the Panzer, and the first addition to his festive weapons cache. Nowak has made a career out of realizing new futuristic sound artworks that combine his love for drawing, architecture, and sound. We literally cannot wait to see what he comes up with next.

ELECTRON 2016 – PANZER/NIK NOWAK from electron festival on Vimeo.

Soundtank was set to roll out at the Electron Music Festival this past weekend (March 24-27). Head over to the festival’s website for details here.

Check out more of the Nik Nowak’s sound sculptures here.

