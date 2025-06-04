Boomers Are More Into Bud These Days, According to a New Report

Does your mom seem a little… spacey, these days? Why was Dad laughing so hard at that State Farm commercial? Did Grandma just eat an entire rotisserie chicken from Costco?

The boomers are more than alright; they’re getting high.

The New Info

New research from the Center for Drug Use and HIV/HCV Research (CDUHR) at the NYU School of Global Public Health tracked cannabis use in adults 65 and older. Between 2005 and 2018, past-year cannabis consumption among people aged 65+ jumped from just 1% to 4.2%. Now, older adults are reporting higher rates of past-month cannabis use, around 7%.

Benjamin Han, MD, MPH, associate professor and the study’s first author, said, “This is the first time we were able to examine ‘current’ use of cannabis in this age group. Before, we were only able to look at past-year use because the numbers for current use were too small,” per NYU.

But the survey revealed more than that. Demographics that reported very low cannabis use rates are enjoying bud more and more. This includes college-educated, married, female, and higher-income people over 65.

Why Boomers Are Finally Getting High

The researchers (and I) have a few theories. Many of the reported users live in states where medical or recreational marijuana has been legalized. The 2018 U.S. Farm Bill, which legalized hemp federally, likely also drew more adults to cannabis. Law-abiding citizens were waiting for it to be legal. How upstanding of them!

Another reason older people may be reaching for bud more frequently is to manage health problems. In case you hadn’t heard, getting older can really suck. From achy joints to bad backs and beyond, people over 65 often have more physical discomforts to deal with. Many don’t want to medicate with heavy-duty drugs, and see cannabis as a more natural way to ease discomfort.

Whether the boomers you know are cool about weed or not, there’s no denying that the stigma is fading. While some politicians and states are fighting back, cannabis is slowly and steadily becoming legal in new places, and restrictions are relaxing. What was once a drug for lazy bums is now a substance for relaxation and fun.

Lastly, I think the impressive range of cannabis products is a huge draw for the older crowd. Smoking and vaping don’t appeal to everyone. Drinking a seltzer? Eating a gummy? Making brownies? These forms of cannabis appeal to a wider range of people, and now, they’re more widely available.

Welcome to the Family!

To all the boomers reading this, whether you’re brand-new to cannabis or have been toking most of your life, I’m happy to have you here. The world could be a more easygoing place, and I think hitting a joint every now and then might help make that happen.

If you’re dabbling for the first time since the ‘70s, beware: the cannabis these days is much more potent. But hey, that’s a good thing! Start slow and small, and you’ll be okay.

Picked Out Just For You

Alrighty, here are my top recommendations for boomers, veterans and newbies included.

The Out of Office THC Raspberry Gummies are a microdose, with just 1.5mg Delta-9 THC and 15mg CBD. If you want a heavier hitter, check out the 10mg Blood Orange Gummies!

For some easy sipping, try the Out of Office Cucumber Melon Lime THC Drink, which has a mature, cocktail-like flavor and 5mg THC in each can.

I love these gummies because they deliver a 1:1 ratio of THC and CBD. Koi’s Blue-Razz Gummies contain 25mg THC and 25mg CBD, perfect for relaxing and pain relief.