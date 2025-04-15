People Are Turning to ‘Recession Hair’ and ChatGPT for Therapy to Save Money

Many of us are struggling with persistent fears of a recession, all the while facing issues like house shame and consumerism pressuring us to spend more than we can afford. But some people are fighting back and finding creative ways to save money.

One girl shared a video on TikTok about her “brunette recession era.” The TikToker named Nat, who goes by @talie028 on the platform, explained that she’s letting her dark roots grow out to save money she’d typically spend on getting her hair colored.

Videos by VICE

People Are Finding Creative Ways to Save Money Amid Persistent Fears of a Recession

“When someone says they like my natural hair color better, and I agree when in reality I can no longer afford to upkeep the blonde and this is my brunette recession era,” the TikToker wrote over her video.

She also captioned the video: “The length of my money pieces growing out is an indicator of my current savings.”

Tons of TikTok users agreed with the sentiment.

“I’m also in my brunette recession era,” one person commented on the video. “I’m so sick of the high prices. Like, why is a haircut $70? What are you doing to me?”

“Full highlights are $450+ without tip now…” another added. “Also going back to my natural hair color.”

A third wrote, “Grew mine out, took 2 years. And weirdly, I like it better. No breakage, softer shines, and more money in my bank 🤩 Natural is where it’s at. ✨”

But that’s not the only way we’re staying afloat during these unsettling times.

Many people are creating their own “home cafes” rather than frequenting expensive coffee shops. Others are turning to ChatGPT for relationship advice because therapy is too inaccessible. One girl is even commuting 4,000 miles from Mexico City to New York because it’s apparently cheaper than renting an apartment in the Big Apple.

These small efforts can make a huge difference in the long run.