‘Period Hair’ Is a Real Thing, and Experts Say Your First Instinct Might Make It Worse

Periods already come with enough to manage. Now, we get to add “period hair” to the list.

If hair seems greasier, limper, or generally less cooperative in the days leading up to menstruation, there’s a biological reason for it. The same hormonal fluctuations responsible for breakouts and bloating also affect the scalp, and according to experts, the two are more connected than most people realize.

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The culprit is sebum. Sebaceous glands sit at the base of hair follicles on both the face and scalp, producing the oily substance that lubricates and protects skin and hair. When hormone levels swing during the menstrual cycle, those glands go into overdrive. The excess oil travels along the hair shaft, leaving hair looking and feeling noticeably greasier. A study cited by Natural Cycles found that women with oily scalps tended to hit peak oil production right before their period.

“We know from studies that the cells which make up the oil glands are extremely sensitive to circulating hormones,” consultant dermatologist Dr. Ophelia Veraitch told Refinery29. “This is why around your period, your hair is likely to become oilier, too.”

Doctors Say ‘Period Hair’ Is Real, and Washing More Might Make It Worse

The instinct to wash hair more frequently is understandable, but it’s actually counterproductive. Over-washing strips the scalp of oil, which responds by producing even more to compensate. Dr. Veraitch compares it to over-washing the face: “The skin becomes tight and dry before retaliating by producing excessive amounts of oil to overcompensate. It’s the same principle with hair.”

The better move is to wash less and lean on dry shampoo between days. For product choices, trichologist Helen Reavey, founder of Act + Acre, recommends a salicylic acid scalp treatment. “Opt for a gentle chemical exfoliant such as salicylic acid to balance sebum and oil levels, while calming any irritation, inflammation, or itchiness,” she told Glamour.

Period hair isn’t a new phenomenon. It’s just one that didn’t have a name until recently, which is pretty on-brand for a category of women’s health experiences that went underdiscussed for decades. The good news is that it’s manageable, the science behind it is solid, and the fix doesn’t require much beyond adjusting a hair-washing habit most people probably need to reconsider anyway.