Philly Cheesesteak Mac and Cheese Recipe

Sauté the peppers and onion with the olive oil over medium heat for 10 to 12 minutes, until caramelized. Add the steak and cook for like 5 minutes.

Make the flourless cheese sauce: Warm ya milk in a saucepan over medium heat, then add the cream cheese cubes and whisk till smooth. Next, add the butter, salt, and garlic powder and put it on low to medium heat. Once that mixture comes to a simmer, drop that heat back to low and add in ya grated cheese. Let that shit sit about 3 to 5 minutes until it’s slightly melted and whisk like crazy until it’s smooth, or just get yourself a stick blender. Cook until the mixture is a thick sauce. Make sure you keep that heat on low, cuz if you turn the heat up too high, it’ll fuck up your cheese. You don’t want that, cuz. Stir in the macaroni and fold in the sliced steak mixture.

Reprinted with permission from Trap Kitchen: Mac N’ All Over The World by Malachi Jenkins and Roberto Smith. Copyright © 2022 by Malachi Jenkins and Roberto Smith. Published by Kingston Imperial, LLC.