Pilaf with Kale Recipe

“At home rice pilaf is the perfect thing to make when you have absolutely nothing to eat in your kitchen.”

Servings: 6-8

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 1 hour 30 minutes

Ingredients

2 cups jasmine rice

kosher salt, to taste

¼ cup|60 ml olive oil

½ cup sliced onion

2 garlic cloves, chopped

2 cups (packed) finely minced kale

½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

pinch ground Urfa pepper

2 cups|473 ml chicken stock

1 tablespoon finely grated lemon zest

Directions

Cover the rice with water by several inches in a bowl and add a pinch of salt. Let soak for at least 1 hour or up to overnight. Drain well. Heat the oven to 350°F. Warm the oil in a large ovenproof pot with a tight-fitting lid over medium. Add the onion and garlic. Season with a pinch of salt and cook, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables just barely begin to soften, about 4 minutes. Add the kale and black and Urfa peppers and cook until the kale is tender, another 5 minutes. Add the rice and cook, stirring, until the rice is evenly coated and begins to lightly toast, about 3 minutes more. Add the chicken stock and lemon zest, raise the heat to high, and bring to a simmer. Stir with a fork once or twice, add 1 teaspoon salt, cover, and transfer to the oven. Bake until the rice is cooked through, 15 to 20 minutes. Let stand off the heat, covered, for 20 minutes before fluffing with a fork and serving.

Editor’s Note: “Pilaf with Kale” from Zahav: A World of Israeli Cooking. Copyright © 2015 by Michael Solomonov and Steven Cook. Used by permission of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt. All rights reserved.

