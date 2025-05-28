‘Pipistrello and the Cursed Yoyo’ Is the Perfect Callback to Yesteryear, Bringing GBA Flair to Modern Consoles (Review)

Earlier this year, I had the chance to go hands-on with a demo build of Pipistrello and the Cursed Yoyo, and I knew it would be something special. Part of me worried that the retro charm would eventually wear off in the full release, but I’m here today to say that it never overstayed its welcome. Pipistrello may feel like a long-lost Game Boy Advance game, one that you would have lusted over as a child. But the way it perfectly embodies more modern design choices while adhering faithfully to the bouncy, bombastic style of these early 2000s GBA games is beautiful in every way. No matter if you grew up in the heyday of portable consoles or you’ve just found yourself interested in a game featuring a bat with a yoyo, Pipistrello is a wonderful adventure.

Screenshot: PM Studios, Inc

You Can Tell the Crew Behind ‘Pipistrello’ Understood the Assignment From the Start

Zeldavania? Metroid II: The Adventure of Link? I’m not sure exactly how to classify Pipistrello and the Cursed Yoyo, as it’s a great combination of Zelda-like gameplay, mixed with the hustle and bustle of a Metroidvania. Maps are massive, wide open, and full of secrets for eager players to discover, making them ripe for exploration. As Pipistrello unlocks more skills with this magical yoyo, backtracking is a necessity. Typically, I’m not a big fan of backtracking. But since the movement is so fluid and fun? I was always eager to jump back into the world and try to find everything I could.

My Game Boy Advance was my prized possession when I was younger. I wouldn’t leave the house without it, and Pipistrello and the Cursed Yoyo feels like it would have fit in right on the handheld. Maybe it would have to be more graphically simplistic to properly work on the device, but this adventure feels like home to me. Manic Saturday morning cartoon energy is abundant here, with a main crew of villains that feel like background characters from Biker Mice From Mars. I mean that as a compliment, as they’re that perfect blend of goofy and menacing, all while fitting the vibe perfectly.

Pipistrello’s Adventure Is Quite the Interesting Tale, and It’s Hilarious To Boot

Everything starts fairly normally. Sure, there’s a talking blue bat on the screen, but that’s the least of my concerns. From the get-go, the writing is superb. Our hero is adorably dorky, heading home from a yoyo competition and chatting with a driver. We find out that they’re part of an affluent family, but they don’t want anyone to treat them differently because of it. They just want to be known for their amazing yoyo skills, even if they’re not actually that great. Pippit finds himself thrown into the center of some familial drama, and before you know it, his yoyo becomes cursed. I know it’s a spoiler, but I just had to lay it all on the line.

As I control Pippit, I learn new skills with the aforementioned yoyo. I can rocket over water while doing tricks and throw my yoyo at perfectly angled walls to deal some deadly damage to my enemies. The controls in Pipistrello and the Cursed Yoyo are sublime. Even though it wears its retro roots on its sleeves, it controls like a modern masterpiece. No matter what I was doing, I always had the biggest smile on my face while it was happening.

Screenshot: PM Studios, Inc

The World of ‘Pipistrello and the Cursed Yoyo’ Is Massive, Challenging, and a Joy To Explore

Now, what good is an engaging story if the gameplay doesn’t hold a candle to it? Thankfully, much like those classic games of our youth, Pipistrello and the Cursed Yoyo holds up on this front. Basic traversal, as expected, is great. Pippit controls extremely well, and his skills are incredibly easy to utilize. But finding creative ways to explore the world, solve puzzles, and dispatch enemies is where it truly shines. Even playing through those same areas that I did in the demo version in the full release? I was still finding new spots to explore and search. I thought I had already combed every area, but I was happily mistaken.

Movement just feels good in Pipistrello and the Cursed Yoyo. It’s very satisfying to watch your yoyo fly through a crowd of enemies, dispatching them in a single attack. Nailing a tricky puzzle is gratifying, and for a game about using a yoyo as a weapon, combat feels smooth and responsive.

The soundtrack, featuring music by Yoko Shimomura, is also a joy to behold. Some tracks are far better than others, to be completely fair. But the majority of the tracks here are just wonderful. They’ll be stuck in your mind for days, months, or possibly even years to come.

‘Pipistrello and the Cursed Yoyo’ Is a Masterful Blend of Different Genres, and I Need More

If you’ve been craving that hit of nostalgia, I can’t recommend Pipistrello and the Cursed Yoyo enough. It’s devoted to being a first-class experience in every regard. With an absolutely banger soundtrack, charming and quirky visuals, phenomenal writing, and an interesting story. It’s a dangerous mixture of Zelda-like gameplay and Metroidvania exploration, all while not being afraid to try a few things of its own. Old-heads like myself can continue to remind themselves why the Game Boy Advance was the greatest handheld console of all time, as it directly inspired the creation of Pipistrello.

Those who never got a chance to experience the Game Boy Advance in all its glory? Look no further than Pipistrello and the Cursed Yoyo. It’s a wonderful blend of both old and new, and is one of the best adventures I’ve been on this year. I can’t wait to come back to this one when I’m even older and look at it just as fondly as I remember my childhood, as it evoked those same exact feelings.

Verdict: Best In Its Class

Pipistrello and the Cursed Yoyo is available now on Steam, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch. A code was provided by the publisher for the sake of review. Reviewed on PC.