Pokémon Fans Upset After Pokémon Legends Z-A Composer Admits to Using AI

Some Pokémon players became upset after discovering a Pokémon Legends Z-A composer uses AI. Fans of the Nintendo series were critical of the PLZA dev after they admitted to using the new tech. Is it being blown out of proportion though?

Pokémon Legends Z-A Composer Admits to Using AI

Screenshot: Reddit

Pokémon fans recently became upset after learning that a composer on Pokémon Legends Z-A reportedly uses AI. However, it should be pointed out that there is no proof that PLZA had any form of AI used in the game itself. The controversy came after a composer that worked on the Game Freak RPG admitted to using it when making a recent Overdrive and Nanosweep cover.

Videos by VICE

The drama first started when composer Shinji Hosoe answered a fan question about AI on Mond. “Yes, I actively utilize AI technology. However, I wonder if we share the same definition of ‘AI.’ Today, AI is integrated into almost everything—from the DAWs and equipment we use for music production to the Google searches you perform daily. It is nearly impossible to live in the modern world without benefiting from AI in some form.”

Screenshot: Mond Shinji Hosoe

The account that reportedly belongs to Hosoe then argued that rejecting AI outright would be a mistake. “If you reject my work simply because I use AI, does that mean you also refrain from using web searches? AI is already permeating our lives in subtle, diverse ways. I believe that blindly rejecting technology without trying to understand it is the biggest mistake. We should accept and embrace its existence first, then consider the right way to coexist with it.”

No Evidence AI Was Used in Pokémon Legends Z-A

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

Again, it needs to be stated that there is no evidence or confirmation that AI was used in Pokémon Legends Z-A. The post reportedly from Hosoe also doesn’t say that they used generative AI to create musical content itself.

Their explanation seems to be more about AI being integrated into the technology and tools they use to compose. Regardless, some Pokémon fans were not happy with the artist’s defense of AI and argument that it should be embraced.

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

Over on Reddit, Pokémon players sounded off on the divisive topic. “So that’s why I don’t remember ANY music from Pokémon Legends Z-A aside from Jacinthe’s theme. Funny how they went from hiring Toby Fox, a genius in video game music making (in Scarlet and Violet), just to use AI in the next game,” one user wrote, for example.

Another comment exclaimed, “Extremely disappointed to see this from someone whose work I’ve admired for years.” One user simply replied, “Bro is trying to equate using AI to make art, like music, to making a search on the internet.” Not everyone was upset with the composer’s AI usage. Some Pokémon fans defended Hosoe and argued that his explanation was being taken out of context.

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

As I pointed out earlier, he doesn’t actually say AI was used in his work on Pokémon Legends Z-A. It also appears he’s talking more about plugins and production tools, and not AI used to generate actual music or content. But hey, that’s just my take on it. Regardless, this latest Pokémon drama is proof that AI continues to be a very contentious topic for gamers.