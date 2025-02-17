poppi-made-everyone-mad-with-their-vending-machine-stunt

I’ll admit that Poppi has done a phenomenal job getting its prebiotic soda everywhere. Whether I’m running into a Target, a Walmart, or even a corner store, I find myself staring down one of their pop-up displays. Poppi may have finally gone too far with the marketing tactics, though, as their recent vending machine stunt left a bad taste in a lot of people’s mouths.

The online backlash began after they sent vending machines to 32 influencers ahead of their Super Bowl commercial. People like Rachel Sullivan, Kaeli Mae, and Jake Shane were among those who received the enormous PR packages.

Videos by VICE

The idea at its core wasn’t a novel one. Countless companies have been tapping into the popularity of online socialites for years (not to mention influencer advertising is often cheaper than traditional ads). The issue many have, though, isn’t with influencer marketing but with the absurd extravagance of the stunt.

The general public is pissed off that these rich influencers with millions of followers were gifted full-size, extremely expensive vending machines. How expensive, you ask? A rival company, Olipop, claimed that each machine cost around $25,000 to produce (Poppi has since disputed the claim), Newsweek reported.

If true, Poppi’s bizarre marketing campaign cost over $800,000. This figure only added fuel to the fire, as people are annoyed that Poppi is pissing away money, as opposed to doing something good with it.

Comments ripping the company for not giving these machines to facilities like colleges or fitness centers were aplenty. Many viewers also took issue with the lack of diversity among the 32 influencers. There is a major disconnect between what consumers actually want and what Poppi delivered, to the point that the backlash has become overwhelming on social media.

I admit that seeing influencers routinely spoiled with promotional items from PR boxes to special one-off items like this vending machine can be tiresome. But aren’t we the reason companies keep giving these people such opportunities? After all, if we didn’t give them the views and engagement, brands like Poppi wouldn’t be dropping nearly a million dollars to load up influencers with marketing materials.

Either way, it doesn’t sound like Poppi is backtracking amid the vending machine backlash. The brand told TODAY that this is just the first step of the promotional activity as the company endeavors to continue “revolutionizing soda for the next generation.”

Meanwhile, one of Poppi’s co-founders, Allison Ellsworth, tackled the controversy head-on. She shared a TikTok asking where everyone wants to see these vending machines. Ellsworth didn’t exactly receive a positive response, though.

Poppi burst on the soda scene in 2018 and took off a few years later as it promoted itself as a “gut-healthy” option. Those claims have gotten them into some hot water with a lawsuit as opponents point out the absence of fiber in their sodas. Still, though, Poppi has become a $100 million company—with plenty of help from influencers.