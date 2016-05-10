Shatter the Space/Time Continuum and Jive to Beastie Respond’s New Track “Back to the Future”

Obsessed with rhythms and tones of the world around him since he was a young, beat-happy child, Danish producer ​Beastie Respond thrives on splicing together musical elements that don’t necessarily mix naturally, leading to some rather unique concoctions of sonic alchemy.

Beastie – a.k.a. Tobias Hjørnet Pedersen – has spent the past five years carving out a space for himself in the sticky clubs and filthy minds of Copenhagen, and is set to drop his latest EP Back to the Future in June of this year. We got our hands on the soulfully buzzing title track, and figured we’d cut you in on all of the spacey, synthy fun. It’s a hard-thumping trinity of Beastie’s deep, eardrum-tickling bassline, the vibrant vocals of Alia Fresco on feature, and spacey, zonked-out synths that sound like something you’d expect to find on a derelict record player floating in space.

And before you start ranting about infringement and a young, spry Marty McFly, remember that an infinite number of timelines and dimensions (probably) exist, so this track being called “Back to the Future” is totally cool. I mean, there are probably several thousand universes where Beastie beat Michael J. Fox to the punch. So kick back, slap it on, and try to picture what a roller disco would look like at zero-gravity.

Oh, and BTW, we’ve had a sneak peak at Back to the Future in its entirety, and can reveal that the tempo on this genre-mashing electronica flux-fest of an EP only goes up from here.

Don’t miss Beastie Respond’s release party at Stengade this Friday, May 13th.

All photos by Anders Giversen