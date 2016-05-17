The Internet is Good For Something, Because The Internet Introduced Us to Warren Wolfe

The algorithims that’ve seeped into the bedrock of the internet can often be a bitch. They’re the reason why Facebook is a faux-empathetic dead-zone full of Ladbible videos, which broadcasts an overly polite “good morning – thanks for being here” message upon logging in. It’s these technological processes that’ve also led to questionable Spotify suggestions, strange adverts in the side-bar of Google searches, and those ostentasiously beautiful adverts that the Experience Economy have barged on to Instagram.

For the most part these algorithims suck, and clog up the internet with weight-loss pills, time-wasting Vines, and a sense of existential and dystopian dread for a future when technology will rule us all. Sometimes though, these processes work. That’s how we first came across twenty-one year old artist Warren Wolfe and his debut track “left”, which arrived in one of those moments of serendipitous fortune, right as the sun is rising, slim-joints are being rolled, and there’s a need to be held by someone, something, even if that thing is music.

It’s been a year since “left” was unleashed on Soundcloud and since then, the New York based producer and singer has released a cradle of slow-burning, mellifluous tunes. Today he releases “Fall Apart”, which is part of an EP that Warren plans to release this summer. He’s also working on producing a joint album with his friend and rapper Orrin. Listen below, and let yourself be washed and born anew. This is literally the musical baby of James Blake and Sampha and a pillow for your ears.