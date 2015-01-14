Projected Arabesque Textiles Adorn a Middle Eastern Waterfront

Digital Arabesques, Miguel Chevalier, 2014. Images courtesy the artist

Miguel Chevalier‘s keen eye for projection-mapped ambiance, manifested in installations like Magic Carpets, has transformed a United Arab Emriates waterfront into an interactive, chameleon-like landscape with Digital Arabesques. During the city of Sharjah’s 2014 Islamic Art Festival, Chevalier’s animations transitioned between images of teetering bridges and swirling, psychedelic patterns right beneath visitors’ feet.

Videos by VICE

Filming with a camera-wielding drone to capture the true beauty and scope of the light artist’s visuals, Chevalier’s colleague, Claude Mossessian documented the experience, which resulted in the video above. In it, floor space reacts to the people walking on it, uniting a system of six projectors, six infrared video cameras, and one computer to blanket the 164′ x 65.6′ platform in generative art inspired by traditional crafts including zelliges, arabesques, mosaics, and Mashrabiya latticework.

“In the art of Islam, Miguel Chevalier discovered a decorative manifestation similar to his own language as well as a connection with digital algorithmic art in its characteristic use of geometry of forms and mathematical laws,” reads the video’s description. “Miguel Chevalier enhances these features by the use of computer software to enrich the designs in the realization of his piece.”

Miguel CHEVALIER Digital Arabesques 2014 Sharjah (short version) from Claude Mossessian on Vimeo. © Claude Mossessian

Digital Arabesques, Miguel Chevalier, 2014.

Digital Arabesques, Miguel Chevalier, 2014

Digital Arabesques, Miguel Chevalier, 2014

Digital Arabesques, Miguel Chevalier, 2014

Digital Arabesques, Miguel Chevalier, 2014

Digital Arabesques, Miguel Chevalier, 2014

Digital Arabesques, Miguel Chevalier, 2014

Visit Chevalier’s site for more of his installations and artwork.

Related:

A Digital Magic Carpet Covers the Floor of an Italian Castle

Fractal Flowers Are In Full-Bloom At Miguel Chevalier’s First Solo Exhibition

Miguel Chevalier 3D Prints the Enormous Head of a Roman God

Desert Topography Gets Warped into a Spiraling Audiovisual Experience