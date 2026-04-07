PS6 Will Be Cheaper Than PS5 Pro According to New Leak, Insider Says Skip PlayStation 5

A new report claims that the PS6 will likely be cheaper than the PS5 Pro. Following the recent PlayStation 5 price hikes, a popular insider is warning players to skip buying a PS5 and wait for Sony’s next-gen system instead.

PS6 Will Be Cheaper Than PS5 Pro, According to New Leak

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When Sony recently announced that the PS5 Pro would now cost $900, many speculated what it could mean for PS6’s price in 2027. After all, if the PlayStation 6 has better specs than the Pro, how could it not cost more than the nearly thousand-dollar premium console?

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However, according to a new leak, the PS6 will actually be cheaper than the PS5 Pro. This latest report comes from insider Moore’s Law Is Dead. In a recent video, the tech hardware expert claims that Sony has specifically optimized the PS6 to be more affordable.

Leaker Says Sony Is Designing PS6 to Be Cheaper to Produce

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“I’ve seen it in documentation. Sony are designing the PS6 from the ground up to be cheaper to produce. Every little screw, the way they do the motherboard, the size of it, they are designing it to be cheaper to make than the existing consoles.”

Moore’s Law Is Dead then predicted that the PS6 will be cheaper than the $900 PS5 Pro. “I do still believe that the base PS6 console will be cheaper than the PS5 Pro. And that if they do release a PS6 handheld, I do believe that it will be priced lower than the PS5 base is right now. I’ve run the numbers. It will be cheaper to produce as it’s vastly smaller in size and has cheaper cooling.”

Insider Tells Players to Skip PS5 and Wait for PS6

Screenshot: YouTube Moore’s Law Is Dead

Moore’s Law Is Dead also advised players to just skip the PS5 and wait for the PS6. “All I can say is, if you don’t need to get a PS5, then wait. If you are happy with your PS4 games or are a PC gamer, I would say you should probably just wait for next-gen.” The tech insider cited PlayStation’s skyrocketing prices and the PS6’s release date as reasons for players to not spend their money right now.

Interestingly, Moore’s Law Is Dead doubled down on the PS6 releasing sooner rather than later. “I’ve made it obvious today, next-gen is clearly right around the corner. As I’ve explained in previous videos, the PS6 is also being designed to be efficiently priced.” Previously, the insider that the PlayStation 6 will go into production in early 2027. It will reportedly have a release date later in the fall.

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PS6 Release Window and Smaller Design Details Explained

Screenshot: Rockstar Games, PlayStation

The insider also said that players shouldn’t expect a massive console that “dominates the living room” like PS3 did. Based on his description, it appears the PS6 will be a much smaller machine that is designed to be as efficient as possible. Moore’s Law Is Dead has also reiterated that the next-gen Sony console will focus heavily on optimized cooling and energy consumption.

Finally, Moore’s Law Is Dead acknowledged that some may want to get a PS5 specifically for GTA 6 this year. However, he still thinks it’s best to wait. “If you really need one to play GTA 6, do it. But I will say if you just wait a year after Grand Theft Auto 6 comes out, you will already have a PS6 that will run it better anyway, and you will have spent less money on it. Don’t pay these overpriced prices for the PS5.”