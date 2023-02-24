The QAnon ‘Meme Queen’ Wants Trump To Help Her Convicted Pedophile Son

For the last five years, Deborah Sullivan has been at the forefront of the QAnon movement, fighting a non-existent Democratic cabal of elites running a child sex trafficking ring. As the self-described QAnon “Meme Queen” she has produced more than 4,500 memes about the conspiracy, many of them focusing on former President Donald Trump, who she believes is secretly working to save the children.

“The TRUTH about the Crimes Against Children, which have been committed world-wide, will UNITE us all,” Sullivan wrote on Facebook last August alongside a meme featuring Trump appearing to save two infants from a variety of figures including former President Barack Obama, former Secretary of State Hilary Clinton, Pope Francis, and Queen Elizabeth, who was a central figure in QAnon lore.

But earlier this month, when Sullivan’s own son was convicted of repeatedly abusing his stepdaughter in Oklahoma City, her passion for “saving the children” seems to disappear. Instead, she defended her son as “innocent,” blasted the justice system as “crooked,” and attacked the 12-year-old girl at the center of the case as “a horrible liar.”

Now she is appealing to her community of fellow Qanon believers to come to her aide, including a direct plea to Trump himself.

“Dear Mr (Real) President aka Q+, my name is Deborah Sullivan aka The Meme Queen. I am an OG Anon and I desperately need your help, I need you to be my BATMAN,” Sullivan wrote in a message posted on her Truth Social account. “This spiritual battle has entrapped my son, with false accusations of child sexual assault.”

Sullivan proclaimed her son, Michael Aaron Wall, was innocent of the charges against him and was convicted as a result of “prosecutorial misconduct” and “a crooked DA.”

What Sullivan didn’t tell her more than 10,000 followers on platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Telegram and Truth Social were the details of the charges her son was convicted of.

VICE News was however able to obtain the court documents related to the case which lays out the horrific details behind the assaults dating back to 2015.

The assaults first came to light in 2018 when Wall’s then-wife walked in on her 12-year-old daughter sitting on Wall’s lap with her bra undone, the court documents say.

At the time both parties claimed nothing was happening, but when Wall’s now ex-wife spoke to her daughter alone the next morning, she said that Wall had touched her breasts. Wall’s wife reported the incident to the police and in an interview, the 12-year-old said she had been raped by Wall and that the abuse had been happening for three years.

In a text message he sent his ex-wife after the allegations came to light, Wall wrote: “I cannot explain why we are where we are. I just know that I am deeply sorry, and I would give anything to take back and change the situation right now. This I regret more than anything I’ve ever done. I have lost the best thing ever happened to me. I am so sorry I hurt you guys.”

Wall pleaded not guilty to the crimes and the case finally went to trial earlier this year. Wall was initially charged with five counts of child sexual abuse in 2018 including allegations of rape, masturbation, and oral sex. Two more charges were added in 2019.

On Feb. 9, following just two days of testimony, the jury found Wall guilty of two counts of child sexual abuse and not guilty on the five other counts. The jury recommended a sentence of five years in jail and a $5,000 fine. Wall will be sentenced on March 28, according to court records.

Wall is currently in Canadian County jail, according to Sullivan, where “he is not safe. He is being threatened by [the Aryan Brotherhood] who think he’s a pedophile,” his mother wrote on Telegram.

As well as criticizing the prosecution, Sullivan has also publicly attacked the child at the center of the case, labelling her “a horrible liar.”

Sullivan did not respond to multiple attempts to contact her for comment on this story.

Now she has turned to her community of fellow believers for help to defend the very type of person that she has proclaimed to have been fighting to unmask for the last five years as a devoted QAnon follower.

A review of some of the thousands of images Sullivan has produced as the “Meme Queen” shows her devotion to Trump while attacking President Joe Biden, as well as serial conspiracist boogeyman George Soros.

In her social media posts about her son, Sullivan says he has been living with her since the allegations first emerged five years ago and claimed that in that time, he has been “awakened” which is how QAnon believers describe themselves.

“Losing everything, including his newly formed family of 6, freed up plenty of time to research, once he finally began to breathe again,” Sullivan wrote.

In her note directed to Trump, Sullivan pointed out that as a QAnon believer she had been told that her family would be protected no matter what:

“Respectfully Sir, Q said our families would be safe. My son is not. And neither are his sons or any other innocent man or woman, for that matter. Please have someone put eyes on this case immediately.”

As well as appealing to Trump, Sullivan has flagged a number of other prominent figures in the QAnon world, including Dave Hayes, who is known as “Praying Medic.” She has also appealed to MyPillow CEO and “Stop the Steal”-funder Mike Lindell and far-right personality Dan Bongino.

Under one Telegram post, some of Sullivan’s followers had other suggestions for her to contact, including the sovereign citizen grifter David Straight, far-right podcaster and COVID conspiracy theorist Stew Peters and QAnon lawyer Lin Wood.

So far, none of those she has asked for help, appear to have responded to her requests.