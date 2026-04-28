Queens of the Stone Age Reunited on Stage With Controversial Former Member More the 20 Years After His Firing

It’s been more than 20 years since Nick Oliveri’s controversial exit from Queens of the Stone Age. All parties involved have since cleared the air, though, and the bassist/vocalist recently hopped on stage to reunite with the band for a song.

On Friday, April 24, Queens Of The Stone Age performed at Joshua Tree Retreat Center in Joshua Tree, CA. This was the first of a handful of spring West Coast tour dates for the band. During the set, fans were surprised to see Oliveri join QOTSA for “Auto Pilot”, a song from QOTSA’s third album, Rated R (2000). Check out the fan-shot footage below.

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Nick Oliveri and Queens of the Stone Age frontman Josh Homme have been bandmates for many years. They first played together in Kyuss in the 80s, then in Mondo Generator in the 90s. It was in 1998 that Oliveri finally joined Homme in QOTSA, where he helped write some of the band’s most seminal music, including their breakout 2002 album, Songs for the Deaf.

In 2004, however, Oliveri was fired from Queens of the Stone Age due to some allegations in his personal life. Oliveri did not take the dismissal well and had some pretty harsh words for Homme and the band.

Over the years, Oliveri and Homme’s relationship mended, and they have since worked together a few times. Oliveri has even joined Queens of the Stone Age on stage a couple of other times over the past two decades.

Queens of the Stone Age are touring with Foo Fighters this summer/fall

The Queens of the Stone Age are wrapping up their current tour with two more shows: April 29 in Seattle, WA, at the Paramount Theatre; and May 1 in Lincoln, CA, at the Thunder Valley Casino Resort. Then they’ll take a little break before heading back out on the road with the Foo Fighters this summer. Find those dates below!