Quick Laksa Recipe



Making our signature laksa at the restaurant is a lengthy labour-intensive process. Rejoice as this is my simplified curry laksa, with a great kick from chilli and shrimp paste!



Servings: 3

Prep time: 5 minutes

Total time: 25 minutes

Ingredients

for the spice paste:

¼ cup|60 ml canola oil

1 tablespoon ground coriander

1 tablespoon shrimp paste

2 teaspoons chili powder

2 teaspoons ground turmeric

1 ½ teaspoons ground cumin

4 garlic cloves, peeled

1 stalk fresh lemongrass, trimmed and roughly chopped

½ medium yellow onion, roughly chopped

1 (1 ½-inch) piece ginger, peeled and roughly chopped

for the laksa broth:

4 cups|950 ml chicken stock

7 ounces|200 ml coconut milk

1 tablespoon dark brown sugar

2 teaspoons kosher salt

1 ½ tablespoons tamarind paste

for serving:

1 (14-ounce|400 gram) package of ready-cooked egg noodles

3 ½ ounces|100 grams bean sprouts

24 ready-cooked prawns or shrimp (about 9 ½ ounces)

fresh cilantro, finely sliced, to garnish

fresh mint, finely sliced, to garnish

Directions

Make the spice paste: Combine all of the ingredients in a blender or food processor and pulse until smooth. In a medium saucepan over medium heat, fry the spice paste, stirring continuously, until the oil separates, about 10 to 12 minutes. Make the broth: Add the stock and coconut milk to the spice paste, along with the brown sugar, salt, and tamarind paste. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to maintain a simmer. Cook for about 3 minutes. Divide the egg noodles and been sprouts between bowls and top each with about 8 shrimp. Pour the laksa broth over the top of each and garnish with the cilantro and mint.

