Quick Laksa Recipe

Making our signature laksa at the restaurant is a lengthy labour-intensive process. Rejoice as this is my simplified curry laksa, with a great kick from chilli and shrimp paste!
Servings: 3
Prep time: 5 minutes
Total time: 25 minutes
Ingredients
for the spice paste:
¼ cup|60 ml canola oil
1 tablespoon ground coriander
1 tablespoon shrimp paste
2 teaspoons chili powder
2 teaspoons ground turmeric
1 ½ teaspoons ground cumin
4 garlic cloves, peeled
1 stalk fresh lemongrass, trimmed and roughly chopped
½ medium yellow onion, roughly chopped
1 (1 ½-inch) piece ginger, peeled and roughly chopped
for the laksa broth:
4 cups|950 ml chicken stock
7 ounces|200 ml coconut milk
1 tablespoon dark brown sugar
2 teaspoons kosher salt
1 ½ tablespoons tamarind paste
for serving:
1 (14-ounce|400 gram) package of ready-cooked egg noodles
3 ½ ounces|100 grams bean sprouts
24 ready-cooked prawns or shrimp (about 9 ½ ounces)
fresh cilantro, finely sliced, to garnish
fresh mint, finely sliced, to garnish
Directions
- Make the spice paste: Combine all of the ingredients in a blender or food processor and pulse until smooth.
- In a medium saucepan over medium heat, fry the spice paste, stirring continuously, until the oil separates, about 10 to 12 minutes.
- Make the broth: Add the stock and coconut milk to the spice paste, along with the brown sugar, salt, and tamarind paste. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to maintain a simmer. Cook for about 3 minutes.
- Divide the egg noodles and been sprouts between bowls and top each with about 8 shrimp. Pour the laksa broth over the top of each and garnish with the cilantro and mint.
From Workaholics: The King of Noodle Soups in Just 30 Minutes
