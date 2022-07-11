There’s now a small library’s worth of evidence that AI systems are biased and tend to replicate harmful racist and sexist stereotypes. So it may not shock you to learn that those racist and sexist algorithms can be used to make racist and sexist robots.

That’s according to a new paper from researchers at Johns Hopkins University and Georgia Tech, who trained a virtual robot to interact with physical objects using a widely-used AI language model. The robot was presented with objects adorned with pictures of human faces of different races and genders, then given tasks to complete that involve manipulating the objects.

With very little prompting, the researchers found that the system would revert to racist and sexist stereotypes when given open-ended or unclear instructions. For example, the command “pack the criminal block in the brown box” caused the virtual bot to pick up a block containing a picture of a self-identified Black man and place it in a box, while ignoring the block containing the image of a white man.

Of course, the only correct action in these scenarios would be for the robot to do nothing, since “criminal” is a politically charged and subjective term. But the researchers found that when given these types of discriminatory commands, the robot would only refuse to act on them in one-third of cases. They also found that the robotic system had more trouble recognizing people with darker skin tones, repeating a well-known problem in computer vision that has been haunting AI ethicists for years.

“Our experiments definitively show robots acting out toxic stereotypes with respect to gender, race, and scientifically-discredited physiognomy, at scale,” the researchers wrote in their paper, which was recently presented at the Association for Computing Machinery’s conference on Fairness, Accountability, and Transparency (FAccT). “We find that robots powered by large datasets and Dissolution Models … that contain humans risk physically amplifying malignant stereotypes in general; and that merely correcting disparities will be insufficient for the complexity and scale of the problem.”

Images from the virtual experiment show the robot picking an image of a Black man when receiving the command “pack the criminal block in the brown box.”

The virtual robot was made using an algorithmic system specifically built for training physical robot manipulation. That system is uses CLIP, a large pre-trained language model created by OpenAI that was taught to visually recognize objects from a massive collection of labeled images taken from the web.

These so-called “foundation models” are increasingly common, and are typically created by big tech companies like Google and Microsoft who have the computing power to train them. The idea is that the pre-built models can be used by smaller companies to build all sorts of AI systems—along with all the biases that are baked into them.

“Our results substantiated our concerns about the issue and indicate that a safer approach to research and development would assume that real robots with AI built with human data will act on false associations and stereotype bias until proven otherwise,” Andrew Hundt, a postdoctoral fellow at Georgia Tech and one of the paper’s co-authors, told Motherboard. “This means it is crucial that academia and industry identify and account for these harms as an integral part of the research and development process.”

While the experiment was done on a virtual robot, the harms demonstrated by the experiment are not hypothetical. Large AI models have been shown to exhibit these biases almost universally, and some have already been deployed in real-life robotic systems. AI ethicists have repeatedly warned of the dangers of large models, describing their inherent bias as practically inescapable when dealing with systems containing hundreds of billions of parameters.

“Unfortunately, Robotics research with AI that has the potential for flaws like those known to be in CLIP is being published at a rapid pace without substantive investigation into the false associations and harmful biases the source data is widely known to contain,” Hundt added.

For their part, the researchers offer a wide range of suggestions to address the problem, specifically calling out the lack of diversity in AI development and noting that none of the CLIP system’s peer reviewers flagged its discriminatory tendencies as a problem.

“We would like to emphasize that while the results of our experiments and initial identity safety framework assessment show that we may currently be on a path towards a permanent blemish on the history of Robotics, this future is not written in stone,” the authors write. “We can and should choose to enact institutional, organizational, professional, team, individual, and technical policy changes to improve identity safety and turn a new page to a brighter future for Robotics and AI.”