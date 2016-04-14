Hear Rae Sremmurd’s Hazy New Single “Look Alive”

Rae Sremmurd have become masters of the super catchy, snappy kind of hip-hop track in a very short time. The pair is set to release their upcoming record Sremmlife 2 later this year, which is bound to be filled to the brim with slappers like its predecessor. To give even more of a hint of this, the two took to Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 program to drop a new track, “Look Alive.” It’s a Mike Will produced track, contrasting atmosphere-filled interludes with heavy bass hits, having the duo rap off of each other in a haze. It’s catchy as hell, the flow of “look alive, look alive” bound to hook itself into your brain for the next week or so.