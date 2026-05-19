Resident Evil Requiem DLC Images of Ada Wong Reportedly Leaked – But Are They Real?

A new Resident Evil Requiem DLC leak is making the rounds online that reportedly shows an older Ada Wong. However, the supposed RE9 story expansion screenshots have a good chance of being fake. Here’s why.

Ada Wong Resident Evil Requiem DLC Images “leak” Online

Screenshot: Capcom

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Another week, another supposed Resident Evil Requiem DLC leak. While it’s true we already got the Leon Kennedy Must Die Forever mini-game mode, players are still eagerly awaiting the RE9 story DLC, which is still in development. So unsurprisingly, fans of the Capcom franchise went wild when supposedly “leaked” images from the expansion began to mysteriously surface online.

The leak claims the new Resident Evil Requiem DLC will be called “Shadows of the Past”. The batch of leaked images also claims to reveal the new Ada Wong model, who is rumored to be in the RE9 story DLC. The batch of screenshots also include other characters supposedly in the upcoming expansion, such as “Damian”, “The Nuns”, “The Old Lady”, and Grace Ashcroft as a child.

Screenshot: X

While there have been legitimate Resident Evil leaks in the past, these images have appeared online seemingly out of nowhere. I don’t even think it has to be said, but we should take this latest leak with a massive Nemesis level of salt. There are a handful of signs that point towards this being fake.

Why the Resident Evil Requiem Ada Wong Leak Is Likely Fake

Screenshot: Capcom

For starters, this latest RE9 DLC story leak has no main source, or comes from the usual credible insiders who report on Resident Evil. In fact, it pretty much appeared out of nowhere and has dubious sourcing. But here is a list of why we think these Resident Evil Requiem DLC images are not legitimate:

The Grace Ashcroft as a “child” image included in the leak is just the model used for Emily.

While Ada Wong looks great, she is supposed to be Age 55 at this point in the storyline.

The images largely look AI-generated.

Resident Evil leaks have almost never included early screenshots.

Capcom hasn’t even given us a timeline for when the RE9 story DLC will even be coming out. It’s still largely in development.

Screenshot: Capcom

With generative AI now being able to pass off as real, I think we should all be skeptical of these kinds of leaks. Especially the classic “off-screen” image captures, where someone snaps a picture of their television or console. While there isn’t a source that can confirm these are fake, I think we should at least be highly skeptical of them.

Finally, as I said earlier, there really isn’t a solid source for these latest leaks. However, with the images going viral on social media, I figured it was at least worth looking into them. There have been numerous rumors claiming the RE9 DLC expansion will feature Leon and Ada Wong, so this is likely what these fakes were based on. Then again, that’s just my take on it. At this point it’s best to just wait for Capcom to officially announce it.