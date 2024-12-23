Retro Runback: ‘GoldenEye 007’

There aren’t many games that cause a flood of memories to come back quite like the N64 classic shooter, GoldenEye 007. The single-player was cool, getting to play through actual levels from the movie. But, this was the game that opened up the multiplayer floodgates for me and my friends. Mario Kart 64 was one thing, but this was something else entirely. It felt like actual skill-based bragging rights on the line. There was no rubber-band AI to deal with, no blue shells to save a race at the last minute. This was you, your guns, and your friends. Welcome to Retro Runback, where we’ll be looking at older games and asking, “Should we run it back?” Let’s break it down.

My first experience with the game was its single-player campaign, and it was a pretty cool experience for what it was. But there is one factor we have to reckon with. The N64 controller was just flat-out not ready for shooters. At least not the ones attempting to give you the level of control we would later become accustomed to in the 3D space. Those control schemes are cumbersome, to say the least. Looking back, I still don’t know how I played that game.

Videos by VICE

Screenshot: Nintendo

‘GOLDENEYE 007’, THE retro SEPARATOR OF PLAYERS

The main thing here — the show stealer — was the multiplayer. No matter how crazy that control scheme may have been, no one can deny the impact GoldenEye 007‘s multiplayer had on the world. Split-screen with the homies opened up a new world of trash talk. And it’s time to be honest: everyone looked at their opponents’ screens to get an idea of where they were. Everyone. I’m tired of y’all acting high and mighty about this. You want an honorable game? Go get some clubs and hit the links. I’m about this W.

It’s wild to look back at this game and think about how it ushered in the multiplayer era of shooters. But, it truly did. When we look at Call of Duty and speak so fondly of Nuketown, we have GoldenEye 007 and the Facility to thank. This game was the advent of finding that one map everyone could agree on (or hate).

Of course, what would a shooter be without its weapons? And Rare made sure to not only draw from the (at the time) series’ present — but the past, as well. The Moonraker Laser, lifted from the Bond film of the same name. My personal favorite was the proximity mine, especially when I got that glitch down to make them float in the air. I did more damage with those than any gun in the game.

Screenshot: Nintendo

Should WE RUN IT BACK?

This is a retro game that has seen a remake (I actually enjoyed) and a sequel (I absolutely did not). So, I’d say: No. There’s not a lot of tread left on those tires, if any, but I am glad to see it remastered on newer consoles. Besides, Rare came back around with Perfect Dark and did the whole formula better. Though we are well overdue for a first-person Bond shooter; let another movie get some run. Or, better yet, do like IO Interactive with their new third-person game and give us a wholly original FPS in the Bond world.