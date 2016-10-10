How to Bake Salvador Dalí’s ‘The Persistence of Memory’ as a Cake

The iconic melting clocks and too-blue skies of Spanish Surrealist superstar Salvador Dalí’s The Persistence of Memory takes on a delicious new life as a dessert, thanks to cake-maker extraordinaire NerdyKat. In an Instructables post, she details the 10-hour process of recreating the 1931 canvas as a confection. The final result is a stunning testament to the influence of the painter on popular culture.

Most of the ingredients and tools are expected, like butter, eggs, flour, and cake boards, but the need for picture frame hooks, a paintbrush, and a hammer and nails hints that the recipe is truly Dalí-esque. The recipe is straightforward, but by no means easy. As one Instructables commentor adds, the recipe also requires, “3.9 stone of sheer talent, 7 metric scads of skill, 1 heap of attention to detail, 2 incredibly steady hands, 4 or 5 bushels of perseverance, and 1 peck of patience-of-the-saints.”

Dalí called his quixotic and at times unintelligible paintings, “hand-painted dream photographs,” and NerdyKat’s hand-painted dream cake lives up to the description. If you have 10 hours to make some edible art, peep the full Instructable here.

See more of NerdyKat’s creations on Instructables.

