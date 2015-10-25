Samhain Bread Recipe

Serves: 8 – 10

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 35 minutes

Ingredients



4 mugs strong white flour

½ teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon caraway seeds

2 cups|500 milliliters buttermilk

2 tablespoons garlic oil

handful rye flour

1 teaspoon poppy seeds, for sprinkling

1 teaspoon pumpkin seeds, for sprinkling

sprig of rosemary (for remembrance)

black or purple ribbon

greaseproof paper for wrapping

Directions

Combine flours, salt, and baking soda. With a sieve, sift into a bowl. Stir in caraway seeds, shake buttermilk carton well, and mix with the garlic oil in a jug. Pour into a well in the center of the flour, leaving a little for glazing. Mix with your hands until springy, then turn onto a floured board and cover with a fine dusting of flour. Turn and pat with your hands until you have a round shape. Glaze the top with the buttermilk and oil and sprinkle over seeds. Place on a greased tray and pop into the center of a moderate oven at 450°F for about 20 to 25 minutes and keep an eye on it. When your bread is ready, it will change color and sound hollow when you tap the bottom. Allow to cool a little, then take your rosemary and place across the top and secure with the ribbon. Turn your Samhain bread three times and say “From the fields, through the stones, and into fire. Samhain bread, as the wheel turns may all be fed.”

