The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Goes on Sale on May 30. Here’s All the Ordering Info.

Samsung finally pulled the wraps off the Galaxy SX25 Edge. As in fully. There were leaks aplenty, and Samsung had already given us a bit of a teaser at January’s Galaxy Unpacked event, during which it unveiled the other four sub-models of its Galaxy S25 lineup.

Now it’s here. Officially. Completely here and opened up to the world. Much of what we’d suspected and seen whispered about in rumors was confirmed as Samsung took to the stage at 8 p.m. EDT on May 12 and livestreamed it across the world.

You can preorder it today, with a delivery date of May 30, the same day on which the Galaxy S25 Edge goes on sale.

thin phone, big difference

The headline is all about this Galaxy S25’s svelte packaging. While the standard Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+ measure 7.2mm and 7.3mm, respectively, the Galaxy S25 Edge measures just 5.8mm thick.

Just 1.4mm or 1.5mm may seem like a small difference, but on a phone it’s noticeable. It’s also more difficult for a manufacturer to pack all the usual smartphone bits into a tighter package, and so the Galaxy S25 Edge starts at $1,100, compared to the Galaxy S25’s $800 and Galaxy S25+’s $1,000.

There are three colors to choose from: Titanium Jetblack, Titanium Silver, and Titanium Icyblue. Despite the fact that the Galaxy S25 Edge isn’t even on sale yet, you can score a free one on preorder from AT&T if you trade in an eligible device.

As pointed out in the article, the deal is actually a $1,100-off deal that makes the 256GB model free, but it seems that you can apply the deal to the $1,220 512GB model.

Samsung, not one to be outdone by the cellular carriers, is offering the 512GB model for the same price as the 256GB if you order it through Samsung.com. That knocks $120 off the price, and it applies to unlocked, Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, and UScellular phones.

It looks like Google isn’t the only one looking to take the shine off Apple’s upcoming Galaxy S25 Edge competitor, the iPhone 17 Air.