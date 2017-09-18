Scallop Gratin Recipe

Servings: 6-8

Prep time: 5 minutes

Total time: 15 minutes

Ingredients

3 dozen scallops

1 cup|250 ml heavy cream

8 ounces|225 grams grated gruyere

kosher salt and freshly ground white pepper, to taste

Directions

Heat the oven to broil. Layer the scallops in a baking dish and season with salt and pepper. Cover with cream and sprinkle with the cheese. Broil until the cheese is golden and bubbling, 2 to 3 minutes. Serve immediately.

Alternatively, serve in individual scallop shells, if you have them. Drizzle with about 1 to 2 tablespoons cream, season with salt and pepper, and sprinkle with some cheese. Broil until bubbling and golden, about 2 to 3 minutes.

