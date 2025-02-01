Scorpio, February 2025: Your Monthly Horoscope

For dynamic, mysterious, and intuitive Scorpio: Here’s what you can expect to enjoy, work through, and receive throughout the month of February.

Your cosmic forecast begins with notable aspects between the waxing crescent Moon and your ruling planet, Pluto, indicating a cosmic green light to set plans into tangible action. Tension or friction in this endeavor comes to a head on February 4 when Pluto flies in a square with the waxing crescent Moon. A little bit of resistance isn’t necessarily a sign that you’re moving in the wrong direction. Your skeptical nature certainly has its advantages. But be careful not to mistake the efforts associated with challenges like these for some sort of bad omen.

Indeed, the path forward this month might look a bit different than you anticipated. The same day that Pluto and the waxing crescent Moon fly in a tense square, Jupiter returns direct after its lengthy retrograde period in Gemini. With this gas giant resuming its normal orbit, the expansive energy it imbues within all of us turns outward once more. The past month has invited plenty of introspection and personal revelations. It’s time to take that self-awareness and translate it into real-world wisdom. The ability to do so is one of the greatest rewards for your efforts.

All of this second-guessing and indecisiveness can likely be attributed to Haumea’s transition into retrograde under your celestial domain. This dwarf planet governs our intuition and instincts. When retrograde, it invites us to dive even further into our shadow selves. Pay attention to internal cues. Your subconscious picks up on more than you realize, Scorpio. If something feels like you should take a second look, then take it.

A few days later, on February 7, Venus and Pluto form a favorable albeit inactive sextile in Pisces and Aquarius, respectively. Venus’ placement in sensitive Pisces heightens emotional awareness, which can be a blessing or a curse, depending on how you wield this energy. The positive alignment between these two celestial bodies suggests you can expect more of the former. Matters of the heart or wallet become less stressful, slowing down to a manageable and pleasant pace. Avoid the temptation to pile more onto your plate just because things ease up for a second.

The waxing gibbous Moon directly stands off with your ruling planet on February 10. This lunar phase encourages us to assess our progress thus far and determine if you should adjust or proceed as normal. The time that passes while you’re letting things run on autopilot can stretch by much faster than we expect. When was the last time you zoomed out and looked at your spot on the map from a distance? Even if you don’t determine you need to change anything, it’s worth taking a look. If there are obstacles you’re able to avoid, this would be when you find them.

Two days later, the full Moon reaches its peak strength in Leo in direct opposition to Mercury. The Moon’s placement in Leo reinforces the need not only to stand firm in your beliefs but also to express them with a flair that’s unique to you. Choosing the flashy route isn’t your typical approach. But with Jupiter direct in mutable Gemini, the cosmos invites you to try new things. The stars beckon you from the shadows, Scorpio. You might be surprised how much you enjoy looking at things from a lighter, more curious vantage point. Not everything has to be so serious and dire.

Of course, this kind of attitude will take a while to get used to. This particular full Moon’s opposition to Mercury suggests a struggle to communicate or comprehend. Remember, stargazer: difficult is not the same as impossible. Choose your words carefully around this time. Once you release your thoughts into the outside world, you have no control over how others perceive them. Try not to make opportunities for someone to misinterpret you. Speak your mind clearly and with conviction.

On February 18, the waning gibbous Moon conjoins with Haumea retrograde in your celestial domain. This combination also forms a tense square with Pluto in Aquarius. Unlike the waxing gibbous Moon that pushes us toward actualization and progress, the waning gibbous Moon gently leads us to a place of release and closure. This endeavor becomes easier with Haumea retrograde in the mix, sharpening your awareness of your innermost desires and values. The answers you seek aren’t that vague, Scorpio. Chances are you already know which parts of your life could use improvement. It’s just a matter of being brave enough to acknowledge and do something about it.

This will be a particularly potent period in your celestial forecast. Keep a tight grip on your intrinsic principles and beliefs. The stars’ alignment points toward sudden switch-ups and directional changes in the future. If you’re certain about who you are and where you want to be, navigating these ups and downs becomes far easier. The world around you might be changing every day. But you can find constancy within yourself.

February 24 is another major day in your celestial forecast as Mars retrograde returns direct in Cancer. The red planet’s placement in a fellow water sign has made you feel slightly more comfortable in the murkiness brought on by Mars retrograde. You’ve always been one to err on the side of cynicism. So, when things don’t go your way, your default mode tends to shift toward righteous “I told you so” energy. With Mars returning direct, the stars urge you to look for a more productive response. If you had a feeling this was coming all along, what do you have to show for all this forewarning?

We end the month under a new Moon in Pisces. This lunar phase is the most restorative of the entire cycle, urging us to slow down, take a breather, and recharge. The Moon’s placement in Pisces heightens sensitivity, which can either lead to greater self-awareness and interpersonal prosperity or moodiness. Surely, you don’t need the stars to tell you which end of the spectrum will merit the most positive results. Take time to reflect on the events of the past several weeks, Scorpio. Absorb, retain, and grow.

Thus concludes your monthly highlights. For more specific celestial analyses, make sure to read your daily and weekly horoscope as well. Good luck, Scorpio! See you next month.