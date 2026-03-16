Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Files Appeal for ‘Immediate Release’ in Prostitution Sentencing

Sean “Diddy” Combs hopes to get out of prison early. In fact, his legal team is seeking “immediate release” of the disgraced hip-hop mogul, according to a report from TMZ.

Diddy’s lawyers accuse the judge of punishing him for crimes for which he was acquitted. On Friday, March 13, 2026, Diddy’s team submitted an appeal that points out a jury did not find Diddy guilty of sex trafficking and RICO charges. They believe his sentence is significantly higher than what’s typical for his Mann Act convictions on prostitution-related charges.

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In July 2025, a jury found Diddy guilty on two counts of transportation for prostitution. Months later, a judge sentenced him to 50 months in prison. These instances involved his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, as well as another former partner and male sex workers.

Diddy is incarcerated at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey

In the new filings, Diddy’s team called his sentence a “perversion of justice.” They went on to accuse the judge of engaging in “acquitted conduct” sentencing. This is the practice of increasing punishment based on rejected allegations, which they call a widely criticized legal move.

At this time, Diddy’s attorneys are seeking the court’s grant of the rapper’s “immediate release and grant a judgment of acquittal or at least vacate and remand for resentencing.”

In 2024, police arrested Diddy on sex trafficking and racketeering charges in 2024, after months of investigation. He pleaded not guilty to the charges. Diddy petitioned to pay bail multiple times, but his requests were repeatedly denied.

Diddy’s convictions carried a maximum sentence of 20 years behind bars

In May 2025, a roughly two-month trial commenced and concluded in a split verdict. The defense asked for no more than 14 months in prison. The prosecution, however, asked that he be sentenced to 11 years behind bars.

On Friday, October 3, U.S. District Court Judge Arun Subramanian handed down Diddy’s sentence of 50 months behind bars. “Mr. Combs, you’re being sentenced for the offenses of conviction, NOT the crimes he was acquitted of,” he said. “However, under law, the court shall consider’ the nature of the offense and characteristics of the defendant.”