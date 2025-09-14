Enjoy Sweet Relief in Seconds With These CBD Vapes

What a long way we’ve come in the cannabis world. Now, we can have CBD all by itself in a handy vape. There’s nothing better when you need sweet, immediate relief from worries. And the Secret Nature CBD Disposable Vapes are a soothing and secretive option you can take on the go.

Maximum CBD in Your Pocket

The lab results for the Secret Nature CBD vapes show a CBD content of about 55% or about 556mg CBD in 1g of concentrate. It’s definitely a strong CBD vape, but since CBD won’t get you high like Delta-9 THC will, the more the merrier! Even for people who aren’t particularly comfortable with cannabis products, this CBD vape is accessible.

For reference, a moderate dose of CBD is about 40-50mg for the average adult. It depends on your weight, so keep that in mind. I find that anywhere between 50-100mg CBD is where I feel the full effects.

There are also little hints of CBN and CBG in this concentrate, but they’re less than 1%, so it’s the CBD you’ll feel the most. I’m going to mention two variants of Secret Nature’s CBD disposable vapes, but these results are fairly consistent throughout, with only minor differences between the strains.

Stress Test Approved

CBD gummies and drinks are wonderful, but for me, there’s nothing like a CBD vape. You don’t have to wait an hour or even a few minutes to feel the effects. That wave of relaxation hits you within 60 seconds, making these ideal for hyper-stressful situations where you need a rapid remedy.

These offer relief for the mind, mostly, giving you a calm state of mind, but not as much body relaxation. They’re not a sleepy-on-the-couch kind of vibe. Instead, they’re best for managing high-anxiety moments, whether you’re doing your taxes, prepping for an interview, or having dinner with your overbearing parents. You’ll still be clear-headed and completely lucid, but with the added benefit of an easygoing mood.

Thankfully, they don’t make you very sleepy. Hit them in the morning and keep your day going. Or take it to bed with you for a soothing sensation. I wouldn’t rely on these to cure your insomnia, but they’re not going to give you the nighttime scaries like some THC vapes might. Keep in mind the smoke can go to your head for a slightly fuzzy moment, but it’s only for a second, and it’s still not a “high.”

More than anything, I highly recommend these for people trying to kick a smoking habit. Whether it’s THC or nicotine, having something to smoke throughout the day can replace that habit without making you high or starting a new chemical addiction. You might get addicted to the habit, but quitting a CBD vape is easier for most people than putting down their Geek Bar.

Flavors True to the Flower

These come in seven strains: Durban Poison, Gelato 33, Lemon Diesel, Orange Royale, Grape Ape, White Fire OG, and Forbidden Fruit. I’ve only tried the first two, and I’ve tried the Secret Nature Forbidden Fruit THCa Disposable Vape, which is exceptional.

Durban Poison

The Durban Poison vape tastes true to its strain. The first inhale is a refreshing and earthy pine flavor, while the exhale is more herbal, with a hint of mint. It’s a comforting flavor profile that will satisfy the Durban die-hards out there. And the smoke has that rich taste while still being light on your lungs.

Gelato 33

The Gelato 33 concentrate isn’t as sweet as Gelato 33 flower. The flower, like the one from Koi, has a floral and citrus taste and a sugary sweet aroma. While the Gelato 33 vape concentrate certainly brings in those citrus notes at the front, the back of the hit is earthier with notes of pepper and florals. It still has a lovely lightness that makes it one of the most elegant options.

For that classic cannabis taste, the Durban Poison is the way to go. For something more airy and mild, the Gelato 33 will be a pleasant choice.

Function Without Frills

Secret Nature has done us a great service by making their disposable vapes itty-bitty. The compact and covert design means you can take these wherever you go and hit them on the down low, so no one has to know you’re managing your anxiety and mood. Not sure why that has to be taboo, but whatever.

These little vapes also have a simple design, no fuss or muss, and digital LED screens. Instead, there’s a single LED light that comes on when you hit it and goes off when you’re not using it. I think it turns red when the battery is dying, but I’ve yet to experience that issue. The battery life is top-notch, since there are no unnecessary features hoarding all the juice. If you kill it, you can recharge it anyway.

They’re small, but mighty. These can produce some serious clouds if you want to take a massive rip. There aren’t any heat settings, so it’s simply up to you how aggressive you want to be.

However, I have found that opening the bottom rubber flap that reveals the charging port makes for an easier hit. When it’s sealed, you have to pull a little harder, which can be a smart way to keep hits smaller. But if you want to go bananas and surround yourself in a CBD fog, open the bottom and go for it. I don’t think this part of the design is intentional, but it’s what I’ve noticed, and I find it useful.

The Cost of Calm

Discussing the value of this kind of vape is extremely subjective. Some stoners might scoff at a CBD vape and grumble, “What’s the point?” To each their own, but CBD can be a true lifesaver. Its worth depends on your needs and preferences.

So, one of these 1g vapes costs $35. Secret Nature’s THCa vapes sell for $49, so the CBD is for sure more affordable. Ultimately, there are cheaper options out there, but these CBD vapes check all the right boxes. With distinct flavors, smooth smoke, and a lowkey design, the only deterrent might be the price. I think $35 is worth the peace these bring, but that’s up to you.

Secret Weapon From Secret Nature

I want to be clever here and say “pick your poison.” Ya know, cause Durban Poison. But these are so far from poison that I’d be a dick to even make a joke about it. The Secret Nature CBD Disposable Vapes can be your secret weapon against the stress and craziness of life, so they’re like security blankets for your mind.

