The Sect Mark arrived to ruin the Monday

Sorry if I interrupt your consultation of the hashtag #mondaymotivation on Twitter and if I invade the space usually reserved for cats that hide in boxes and talking dogs (by the way: no, that henky is not saying “I love you”), but I an important message from the Sect Mark from Rome: humanity sucks, the political class exists only to strangle us and, if you look closely, even in your circle of friends is full of pieces of shit, not to mention that bastard live in your mirror.

But maybe I read that it’s not clear enough, so I’ll let them tell you the way they like it-with six pieces of hardcore direct, noisy and lo-fi that makes you think the four Romans (including three ex- Lexicon Devils and a Metro Crowd ) have consumed the discs of the Void, but also of our contemporaries The Lowest Form, SHIT and Deformity. A catacombal sound that does not take prisoners, nor when it slows down and grows dark, nor when it explodes in riffs at breakneck speed and shatters in shrapnel of feedback.

I would also give a speech about the hardcore Italian scene that, band after band, concert after concert, is beginning to breathe more and more international air, but I will talk about it on another occasion. Suffice it to say that, as I see it, this demo is just the beginning. The tape comes out in co-production for Murung di Trento and HHR in Rome.

Listen to the Sect Mark demo below and contact the labels to get a copy. There will be two release parties: on February 24th at the Fanfulla in Rome with the Random Axes, and on March 18th at the Arsenale di Trento with Shitty Life, Grid and Impulso.



